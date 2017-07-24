Great action at AVP Hermosa Beach: Ed Chan’s photo gallery

Lee Feinswog here. My partner, Ed Chan, is one of the hardest-working volleyball photographers going. This past July 20-23 at AVP Hermosa Beach he took more than 10,000 photos!

There was plenty of great action as the AVP returned to Hermosa Beach for the first time since 2010. In the finals, Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb won their second title together, beating Taylor’s brother, Trevor, and Sean Rosenthal, while on the women’s side Brittany Hochevar and Emily Day scored their second win of the year, beating Team TexMex, Angela Bensend and Geena Urango.

But the tournament had way more photo ops than the finals. Here are 46 of Ed’s favorites from the event: