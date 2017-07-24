Great action at AVP Hermosa Beach: Ed Chan’s photo gallery

Thomas Ta, who finished 47th in the qualifier, hustled harder than anyone in the main draw/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lee Feinswog here. My partner, Ed Chan, is one of the hardest-working volleyball photographers going. This past July 20-23 at AVP Hermosa Beach he took more than 10,000 photos!
There was plenty of great action as the AVP returned to Hermosa Beach for the first time since 2010. In the finals, Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb won their second title together, beating Taylor’s brother, Trevor, and Sean Rosenthal, while on the women’s side Brittany Hochevar and Emily Day scored their second win of the year, beating Team TexMex, Angela Bensend and Geena Urango.
But the tournament had way more photo ops than the finals. Here are 46 of Ed’s favorites from the event:
Maria Clara Salgado earned a career high third at Hermosa Beach/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bre Moreland hustles for a touch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jeff Samuels takes a break from blocking to play defense behind Michael Brunsting’s block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Geena Urango earned her fourth second-place finish at AVP Hermosa/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Angela Bensend’s fans sing “Happy Birthday” to Bensend, who turned 28 Sunday/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Rainbow Wahine alumni Katie Spieler plays impressive defense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Emily Day scores a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Emily Stockman scoops up a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sheila Shaw (right) and Xi Zhang celebrated their way to a fifth in Hermosa/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tim Bomgren played defender as brother Brian Bomgren was out with knee issues, finishing fifth wiith Curt Toppel/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Curt Toppel attempts a kick save near the banners/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Piotr Marciniak and his signature jump bump/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chase Frishman and partner Avery Drost earned themselves a third in only their second event together/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sean Rosenthal utilizes the “chicken wing” dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chase Frishman expresses displeasure at an official’s no-call/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jake Gibb hits against Sean Rosenthal/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taylor Crabb absorbs a Trevor Crabb angle spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Trevor Crabb is focused on the ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb watch helplessly as a deep middle jump serve by Sean Rosenthal fiinds the seam/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jimmy J flies the Hermosa Beach flag during the finals/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taylor Crabb detonates a spike line in the semifinals/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jenny Kropp, who had a baby and hadn’t played since April 2016, returned to earn a fifth-place finish with Janelle Allen/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taylor Crabb goes airborne during the Hermosa final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
In an interview with VBM, father Chris Crabb told us that Trevor Crabb was the competitive one. Based on this photo, we might disagree/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Megan Muret digs during the 18U AVPFirst final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brittany Hochevar drives underneath the cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Trevor Crabb lunges for a jump serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ari Homayun passes serve in qualifier action/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Former AVP president Kevin Cleary competed in the qualifier at age 58, playing with 16-year-old Jack Walmer, son of former AVP pro Tim Walmer/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Long Beach State standout libero Hailey Harward not only came through the qualifier to finish 17th, but sang an outstanding rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” to open the men’s final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Leah DeKok celebrates a block. DeKok and partner Lynne Galli finished 25th/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Deketa Stubblefield scrambles for the ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
“I got a block”, says Alexa Strange/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tracy Jones races for an overset that deflects off the tape on the way down/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Matt Prosser serves with his chemo port visible on his chest. Prosser’s testicular cancer was declared to be in remission July 7 following nine weeks of chemotherapy/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Eric Beranek lays out for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kailum Rinaldi dives for a let serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Pepperdine beach alum Delaney Knudsen celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Thomas Ta, who finished 47th in the qualifier, hustled harder than anyone in the main draw/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jayelin Lombard, a Cal Poly commit, playing in her first qualifier at 17 years of age, advanced to the third round of the qualifiier/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Pacific Palisades’ Miles Partain, 15, and brother Marcus, 17 were the surprise of the qualfier, reaching their first main draw/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lane Carico lunges for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brittany Hochevar shows her trademark intensity/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb celebrate their second AVP victory together/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brittany Hochevar launches a jump serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brittany Hochevar and Emily Day spray the bubbly/Ed Chan, VBshots.com