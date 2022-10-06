Every Wednesday during the high school season, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before. Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

This week, because no defensive specialist were nominated, we added a second libero.

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: While there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous week.

VolleyballMag.com HIGH SCHOOL DREAM TEAM for Oct. 6 2022

S: Maggie Smith, 5-8 Jr., Parkland (Allentown, Pennsylvania) – Smith was integral in two road wins versus league contenders last week. Against Emmaus, Smith had 45 assists in a 3-0 sweep…averaging 15 assists per set. Against Central Catholic, she compiled 34 assists in another sweep.

RS: Jada Aksu, 6-0 Soph., Georgetown Day (Washington, D.C.) — In a matchup between Georgetown Day School and WCAC powerhouse Good Counsel, Aksu, a powerful lefty, turned in one of the most dominant performances by a player in school history. She totaled 20 kills over three sets in the sweep and scored at will from the front and back rows. She hit .516 for the match and also contributed four aces, five digs and a block. The outsides opposing her hit just .100 combined. Aksu is a great leaper and can attack with power to any part of the court. “She is a 2025, so not committed yet, but is drawing interest from multiple Power 5 programs,” said coach Brandon Wiest. “She’s also an incredibly hard worker, vocal leader, and great teammate who elevates the play of all of those around her.”

OH: Ellie White, 5-11 Jr., Mother McAuley (Chicago, Illinois) – The host Mighty Macs prevailed at the Asics Challenge for only the sixth time in the 35-year history of the event this past weekend and White was critical to the team’s success. In five two-set matches, she accumulated 63 kills, 34 digs and 13 blocks. “Ellie was a major threat attacking from the backrow – she was nearly impossible for teams to stop,” said coach Jen DeJarld. Of note: White is committed to Michigan as a setter but has never set for Mother McAuley. The Macs made her a six-rotation outside and, DeJarld says, “She has one of the purest passing forms I’ve seen.”

OH: Quinn Anderson, 6-0 Jr., Westborough (Massachusetts) – In two sweeps last weeks against quality opponents, Anderson registered 33 kills while hitting a gaudy .547. Perhaps the top junior in the state, Anderson added 16 digs and four aces and passed a 2.31 with no errors in 26 receptions.

MB: Ana Vasquez, 5-11 Sr., Verdugo Hills (Tujunga, California) – The Dons’ team captain set two phenomenal records last week. First, she broke the school record for career kills, which had stood for 17 years. Second, she set a new mark for career volleyball victories at the school. The most exciting aspect of the record achievements was that they were accomplished during a crucial showdown for first place in the East Valley league versus arch-rival Polytechnic last Tuesday at home during a barnburner five-set match victory.

MB: Nayeli Gonzales, 6-1 Sr., Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) – Committed to Iowa State to play on a pin, Gonzales was unstoppable in leading the national No. 2 Warriors to the title at the Nike Tournament of Champions –Southwest over the weekend in the Greater Phoenix area. The All-Tournament pick had 65 kills and 21 blocks.

L: Eliana Barnett, 5-7 Jr., Astronaut (Titusville, Florida) – Barnett recorded a career-high 34 digs in a recent win over a Satellite team that had won Districts in back-to-back years. “Her defense kept us alive and in system in many moments that were critical to our win,” said coach Diego Perez-Gaitan.

L: Nola Sevin, 5-6 Jr., Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Sevin led the Cubs to key sweeps over Ben Franklin, Metairie Park Country Day and Cabrini last week. The junior totaled 54 digs and 56 receptions.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Rylie Lattig, 5-7 Sr., Escalon (California) – Lattig powered the undefeated Cougars to two big wins last week. The three-year starter, called “the key to our team’s success” by head coach Teresa Williamson, accumulated 67 assists, 10 digs, 10 aces and six blocks in the two wins, spanning seven sets.



S: Shannon Clark, 5-9 Sr., Westborough (Massachusetts) – Clark led Westborough to two sweeps over teams with winning records last week. She had 68 assists, served at 95 percent and had six kills on nine swings.

S: Presley Jones, 5-9 Sr., Brooks (Killen, Alabama) – Jones reached a major milestone this past week. With Brooks going 3-1 for the week, Jones recorded career assist No. 2,000, which is second all-time in school history. She had 15 assists and three aces in a sweep of Wilson and followed that up two days later with 17 assists, 10 digs and two aces in a 3-0 decision over Rogers.

OH: Haven Rich, 5-7 Jr., Exeter Union (Exeter, California) – With players absent because of illness, Rich had to step up her game in two 3-1 league wins over the past week and she helped her team go undefeated on the weekend in the Coast vs. Valley Showcase. Her stats included 72 kills, 46 digs, 15 aces and 2.08 passing.

OH: Bella Ocampo, 5-10 Soph., Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) – Ocampo averaged five kills per set and passed a 2.25 in two sweeps last week for the Scots, one of the best and most talented teams in the country.

OH: Veronica Sierzant, 6-3 Sr., Islands (Savannah, Georgia) – Sierzant surpassed the 1000-career kill mark in a Tuesday

MB: CJ Baker, 5-8 Jr., Chico (California) – Baker’s amazing week started with a career-high 26 kills versus Shasta. The team then headed to the Nike ToC in Phoenix, where she recorded double digit kills in four out of seven matches and led Chico to the first place in the Elite Division’s Amethyst Bracket. “CJ is a former outside who is now fully committed to being an undersized middle who jumps really well and has a very high volleyball I.Q.,” said coach Chas Konopka.

MB: Lilly Lansing, 5-11 Jr., Jesuit (Portland, Oregon) – The undefeated Crusaders won their Thursday showdown with Westview, their biggest challenge in 6A this year, thanks to a great match from junior middle Lilly Lansing, who had 14 kills and hit .379. Lansing also is Jesuit’s blocks leader for the season.

L: Rylan Miller, 5-6 Fr., Matanzas (Palm Coast, Florida) – Hurricane Ian prevented the Pirates from playing last week but shout out to this Dallas move in, who has been touted as one of the top liberos nationally in the Class of 2026. Miller averages six digs per set. Coach Dawn Moses calls her the best libero she’s ever seen. And her impact on Matanzas has been extraordinary. The team sits 10-5 and is in the midst of its best season in at last the past six seasons.



