Every Wednesday (apologies from the Editor for this week posting on Thursday) during the high school season, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before.

Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

Setter

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

This week, because no RS’s and no DS’s were nominated, we added a second setter and third OH.

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous week.



VolleyballMag.com HIGH SCHOOL DREAM TEAM for Oct. 12, 2022

S: Amanda Saeger, 5-11 Jr., Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California) – A DePaul commit, Saeger was the engine that powered No. 1 Cathedral Catholic to the title at the four-team GEICO Volleyball Invitational in Nebraska over the weekend. She averaged 14 assists per set in the championship match and was called by assistant coach Cody Rose “probably the most important impact player for our team over the weekend. She consistently put our hitters in good positions every single time.”

S: Lora Flynn, 5-9 Jr., Liberty (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania) – Flynn had a great week running the offense of the No. 5 AAAA team in Pennsylvania. In three wins, she recorded 99 assists and 24 digs. “She understands what it takes to run an offense and welcomes constructive criticism,” said coach Fernando Torres. “This has allowed her game to really take off. Lora has been and will continue to be the driving force of this offense. This team follows her and rallies around her. We go where Lora takes us; she is the quarterback of this team!”

OH: Bella Bullington, 6-2 Soph., Marist (Chicago, Illinois) – Competing at an event in Omaha last week, Bullington shined with double-digit kill totals in four of five matches. She had 15 kills each in two wins over host Skutt Catholic and totaled 65 kills, 52 digs, 12 blocks and 11 aces in six matches on the week. Marist finished second in the event to St. Thomas Aquinas of Kansas.

OH: Anna Grace Sparks, 5-10 Sr., McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Alabama) – The Dirty Dozen enjoyed a 9-0 week, which included the title at the 35th Annual Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend. Sparks had over 100 kills, 49 digs, eight blocks and five aces. “Anna Grace has been playing the game with a new maturity and focus and has relished the big moments this past week,” said head coach Kate Wood.

OH: Milan Bayless, 5-11 Sr., Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California) – Bayless was named to the All-Tournament Team when the Dons won the Durango Fall Classic in Vegas in September. This past weekend, she was even better, as she led national No. 1 Cathedral Catholic in kills over two matches at the four-team GEICO Volleyball Invitational in Nebraska. Assistant coach Cody Rose said that Bayless had her two best matches of the season at the Dons defeated Ponte Vedra of Florida in a semifinal and host Papillion-La Vista South in the championship match. “She proved to be calm, confident, and aggressive,” Rose said. “She bounced balls in front of defenders or blew up right back defenders time after time. They couldn’t stop her.”

MB: Olivia Gustavson, 5-10 Sr. MB, Tippecanoe (Tipp City, Ohio) – The Red Devils (20-1), seeking their third conference title in four years, benefited from Gustavson’s great efficiency in three 3-0 sweeps last week. “Gus” hit over .600 in two matches and .428 in the third.as she amassed 25 kills and 10 blocks. The wins helped Tippecanoe clinch he Miami Valley League again this year. “She is high flyer with an explosive jump and lots of power in her swings,” noted coach Howard Garcia. “When the game gets tight you can count on her dominance on the net and hear the oohs and aahs of the crowd when she takes over.”

MB: Julia Hunt, 6-2 Jr., Holy Cross (Covington, Kentucky) – One of the top recruits in the junior class, Hunt is having a phenomenal season for 28-5 Holy Cross. She is averaging 6.7 kills per set on the season and playing with great consistency. In two wins last week totaling seven sets, Hunt recorded 46 kills and added nine blocks. She also is a top girls high school basketball player.

Libero: Kenzie Dyrstad, 5-7 Sr., Papillion-La Vista South (Papillion, Nebraska) – Dyrstad is averaging 4.2 digs per set and is second on Papio South in aces for the season. On Saturday, head coach Katie Tarman said that Dyrstad played “the best match of her life” in the GEICO final versus national No. 1 Cathedral Catholic. She finished with 15 digs and two aces in the three-set loss.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Sierra Dudley, 6-2 Sr., Dorman (Roebuck, South Carolina) – Dudley played great in three matches last week AND reached a milestone. Win-win! She had 102 assists, 18 digs, seven aces and five blocks in helping the Cavaliers to big wins over Gaffney, Cardinal Newman and Byrnes. And, in the Monday win over Gaffney, she went over 2,000 assists for her career.

S: Clara Yu, 5-10 Jr., Georgetown Day (Washington, D.C.) – Yu led Georgetown Day School to a big five-set won on Friday over fellow league contender Episcopal. The junior set a school record with 44 assists, while also adding 15 digs and three aces. “Her stellar defense energized her team throughout the match and she did an incredible job of distributing the ball and keeping her opponents guessing – setting 3 teammates to double-digit kill totals,” said coach Brandon Wiest.

S: Larsen Terrill, 5-11 Soph., Highlands (Marengo, Ohio) – Terrill had 60 assists, 30 digs and five aces in two matches this past week, including a loss with Ohio D2 No. 1 Bishop Hartley. She’s approaching the school season assist record even though the team runs a modified 6-2 offense. She’s also third in the league stats for hitting with one match to go.

S: Tyler Patterson, 5-10 Sr., Creekside (St. Johns, Florida) – Patterson’s 33 assists in Thursday’s sweep of Atlantic Coast put the UNC Pembroke recruit over the school’s career assist mark. Patterson now has 1,707 assists with one regular-season match remaining.

***

OH: Alex Voisard, 5-9 Sr., Tippecanoe (Tipp City, Ohio) – The Red Devils (20-1), seeking their third conference title in four years, rode Voisard to an undefeated week. The senior dominated by putting up 28 kills over nine sets, while adding 36 digs, eight aces and a 2.35 passing average. “Alex is a six-rotation player who consistently does everything well,” noted coach Howard Garcia. “She is like a drizzle in the morning. You just go out and when you come back home you are soaked.”

OH: Jenna Otts, 6-1 Sr., Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Florida) — Otts, who has already eclipsed the 300-kill mark this season, stayed hot last week. The Gardner-Webb commit hit a blistering 0.489 last week and averaged 4.2 kills per set en route to the Bears’ back-to-back sweeps against Tocoi Creek and Oakleaf.

OH: Emily Vickers, 5-7 Sr., Escalon (California) – A four-year starter, Vickers has led the team offensively in 2022 to its current 26-1 record. In a win last week over a strong Sierra team, she amassed 24 kills, 18 digs, three aces and three blocks. She followed up with a great third-place showing in Escalon’s division at the Stockton Classic, where she compiled 43 kills, 26 digs and four aces over eight sets.

OH: Channatee Robles, 5-10 Sr., Norfolk Catholic (Norfolk, Nebraska) – A Wayne State commit, Robles filled the stat sheet last week. In five matches, the senior compiled 63 kills and 38 digs. She passed well and did a great job of staying aggressive and hitting different spots on the court, noted coach Michaela Bellar.

OH: Ella Gizmunt, 6-0 Jr., Lynnfield (Massachusetts) – Gizmunt was dominant last week in three matches for the Pioneers. She had 10 kills and 15 kills in 3-0 sweeps, then unloaded for 31 terminations in a five-set Friday victory. Across the three matches, Gizmunt, who is uncommitted, hit greater than .500 and added 30 digs and more than a dozen aces.

OH: Kayden Green, 5-9 Soph., Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Florida) – “KK” was a spark for the Highlanders this past week. She recorded 30 kills while hitting .284 and added 39 digs while passing over a 2.0.

***

MB: Kallie Johansen, 6-0 Jr., Syracuse (Utah) – Despite rolling an ankle earlier in the week, Johansen showed up and showed out in a match against Weber and against the state’s top teams at the 5A/6A Challenge. “She is our team leader in blocks so far this year and in hitting percentage,” said coach Corrie Vigil. “She is a solid player and becoming more consistent with each match.”

***

Libero: Sierra Pokharel, 5-6 Soph., Millard West (Omaha, Nebraska) – Pokharel had 50 digs, five aces and passed a 2.2 in two victories this past week for the 19-9 Wildcats.

© 2022 VolleyballMag.com. Do not reproduce in whole or part without crediting VolleyballMag.com

