THIS WEEK ONLY, because it’s the first week and we received only 17 nominations, EVERY PLAYER NOMINATED makes the Dream Team!!

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

VolleyballMag.com HS DREAM TEAM for September 7, 2022

S: Raegan Richardson, 5-11 Jr., Jensen Beach (Florida) – Richardson led the Falcons to the Premier Division title at the Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast in Tampa on Saturday.

The reigning Treasure Coast Player of the Year helped Jensen Beach go 6-0, compiling 146 assists, 21 aces, 22 kills, 19 digs and 67 service points in the process.

S: Silina Damuni, 5-9 Sr., Timpview (Provo, Utah) – The Thunderbirds improved to 4-0 on the year with sweeps of Alta and Jordan last week. Damuni, a BYU commit, recorded 11 assists, 10 digs and five aces in the Alta win. The three-time First Team All-State pick is averaging nine assists per set on the season and is closing in on 3,000 assists for her career.

S: Dylan Sulcer, 6-0 Sr., Brentwood (Tennessee) – A great leader committed to Dallas Baptist University, Sulcer compiled 57 assists and four aces in splitting two district matches last week. She also helped the Bruins place third out of 30+ teams at the Tournament of Champions in Guntersville, Alabama.

S: Maci Nolie, 5-1 Sr., Sullivan (Missouri) – Nolie was outstanding in leading the Eagles to a 1-1 mark over two matches to start the season. Over seven sets, the senior compiled 46 assists, 30 digs and 10 aces. She scored 23 points off of her serve, including a 17-0 run to start the third set versus Salem.

S/RS: Micah McMillan, 5-8 Sr., Valley View (Jonesboro, Arkansas) – McMillan started off her senior season strong, helping the Blazers go 5-1-1 in their first year in 5A. The week included big conference wins over Marion and Batesville. McMillan finished the week with 62 kills, 60 assists, 43 digs, five blocks and seven aces as part of Valley View’s 6-2 offense. She recorded 21 kills against Marion in only three rotations on attack. Valley View has won seven consecutive state titles, including last year in 4A.

RS: Kamryn Lee-Caracci, 6-0 Sr., Lyons Township (La Grange, Illinois) – They still play best-of-three in Illinois. Lyons is unbeaten at 8-0. Lee-Caracci, a Georgetown recruit, had a high of 19 kills in one of four matches last week and totaled 51 kills, with five blocks and a .282 hitting percentage.

S/RS: Katelyn Cochran, 6-0 Sr., Whitney (Rocklin, California) – Cochran, an Oregon State recruit, led the Wildcats to the title at the High Sierra Tournament in Reno on Saturday. She currently leads her team with 88 kills, 171 assists, and 24 aces. “She’s a team captain and without her on our court we’re weak in both skill and leadership,” noted coach Kami Kazel.

OH: London Wijay, 5-10 Jr., Alemany (Mission Hills, California) – Wijay delivered a command performance on Friday versus Campbell Hall to help the Warriors remain undefeated. She had 34 kills and 22 digs in the four-set win, including 12 kills ON 12 SWINGS in the first set!

OH: Emily Vickers, 5-8 Sr., Escalon (California) – A six-rotation outside and team captain for the 12-0 Cougars, Vickers put up the numbers in three wins last week. Over 10 sets, Vickers amassed 52 kills, 49 digs and 12 aces. She was on point in a four-set win over tough Ripon Christian, with 19 kills and 20 digs. “Our biggest match thus far was against Ripon Christian and Emily was a true contender and leader on the court that night,” noted coach Teresa Williamson. “It was a tough game mentally and physically and she never skipped a beat. She pushes herself and her teammates to the limits and plays with so much passion and heart.”

OH: Carlie Cisneros, 6-0 Jr., Liberty North (Liberty, Missouri) – A junior considered one of the top hitters nationally in her class, Cisneros helped the Eagles to two wins to kick off the 2022 season. The Arizona recruit had a total of 32 kills in the two sweeps, including 20 kills in the win over Kansas City’s St. Pius X, in which she hit .545 and also passed a 2.45.

OH: Taliah Lee, 6-0 Sr., Timpview (Provo, Utah) – Lee, a Long Beach State recruit, led the undefeated Thunderbirds to two dominating 3-0 wins last week. Averaging 4.4 kills per set while hitting .429, Lee is eight kills shy of 1,000 for her high school career.

OH: Reagan Anderson, 5-10 Sr., Horizon Christian (Tualatin, Oregon) – The 3A Hawks earned sweeps of title contenders Santiam Christian and Catlin Gabel last week, with Anderson compiling 23 kills in the two wins. “As team captain, Reagan is a true leader,” noted coach Jay Lazaro. “Her hard hits inspire the entire team to be at their best.”

OH: Anna Grace Sparks, 5-11 Sr., McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Alabama) – A recent commit to Queen’s University in Charlotte, Sparks contributed 65 kills and 40 digs as the Dirty Dozen went 2-4 to place 20thh at the National Division at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Tampa. Sparks also hit a terrific .352 for the event.

OH: Charley Goberville, 6-0 Soph., Venice (Florida) – Goberville was a standout last week, especially in wins over Tampa Prep and Buford of Georgia.

She had a total of 25 kills over six sets in the two matches. Venice went 3-3 to place 8th at the Nike ToC in the Platinum Division.

OH: Kendall Barnes, 6-0 Sr., Briarcrest Christian (Eads, Tennessee) — Barnes was a force for the 20-2 Saints in a key win over Mississippi’s Northpoint Christian. The senior had 21 kills against only two errors in the three-set win and was a “true force that couldn’t be stopped,” noted coach April Jauregui.

OH: Reese Naeve, 5-8 Fr., Regina Catholic (Iowa City, Iowa) — A six-rotation outside, Naeve made her varsity debut an auspicious one, tallying 40 kils, 35 digs, six blocks and three aces over two matches. Said coach Lauren Hansen: “Not only do her stats speak for themselves but her leadership and maturity at the age of 15 is incredible. She is a team-first athlete, and goes out all for every ball. Work ethic is what will continue to set her apart from the crowd.”

MB: Mia Fedota, 6-3 Sr., St. Mary’s Academy (Portland, Oregon) – Fedota was a force at the net in the Blues’ season-opening double dual versus Wilsonville and Clackamas. In the two matches spanning nine sets, the University of Puget Sound recruit put up 24 kills. She hit .588 in the Clackamas win and had three blocks in the loss to Wilsonville, the 2021 5A runner up. “Mia is a force at the net in both blocking and hitting for St. Mary’s and was easily selected as one of our team captains for her positive leadership on and off of the court,” noted first-year head coach Wendy Stammer.

L: Kambree Rodriguez, 5-9 Sr., Syracuse (Utah) – Rodriguez was instrumental in leading the Titans to the Border Wars title over the weekend in Evanston, Wyoming. Over eight matches, the Utah State commit amassed 75 digs, 16 aces, 19 assists and passed a 2.4. “She is a consistent factor, night in and night out, which elevates our play,” noted coach Corrie Vigil. “She sees the floor well and has great instincts.”

L: Brooke Beebe, 5-4 Sr., St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) – Beebe filled in for the Cadets’ injured starting libero in the season opener on Sept. 1 and recorded 24 digs and two aces in a 3-0 sweep of Mount De Sales.

L: Cierra Pesak, 5-8 Sr., Friendswood (Texas) – Coach Sarah Paulk described Pesak as the team’s rock and she certainly has been that in 2022. Pesak had 32 digs, three aces and eight assists in a five-set win over Foster last week. She also contributed 14 digs and seven assists in a four-set win over Fulshear. For the week, she passed a 2.5. “She leads our team on and off the court and s a true competitor,” Paulk said.

