Every Wednesday during the high school season, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before. Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

Setter

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

For the second straight week, because we received only 15 nominations and every one was deserving, EVERY PLAYER NOMINATED makes the Dream Team! Once we get to 25 or more nominations, we’ll break it down to Dream Teamers and others who were “Also Considered.”

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous week.

VolleyballMag.com HIGH SCHOOL DREAM TEAM for September 14, 2022



S: Avery Barber, 5-9 Jr., Exeter Union (Exeter, California) – Barber ran a highly efficient and effective offense on back-to-back days last week against top 20 opponents. Over seven sets, she amassed 66 assists, 17 digs, nine aces and eight kills.

S: Armani Madden, 5-8 Jr., Chester Charter Scholars Academy (Chester, Pennsylvania) – Madden was outstanding for the Sabers in a sweep of Penn Wood last Thursday. She amassed 38 assists and 12 aces. Coach Lexington Everett said that Madden is an outstanding leader on and off the court.

RS: Emma Sanders, 6-0 Sr., Wando (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina) – A four-year starter who leads the Warriors in kills and kill percentage and has more digs than their libero, Sanders recorded 14 kills and eight digs in a Tuesday sweep over cross-town rival Summerville.

RS: Paola Aviles Morales, 5-11 Jr., Mandarin (Jacksonville, Florida) – Aviles Morales averaged 2.6 kills per set, hit almost .300 and added six blocks in the Mustangs’ 3-0 week.

OH: Alanna Bankston, 6-1 Sr., Millard West (Omaha, Nebraska) – Bankston, a Louisville recruit, led the Wildcats to the title at the 12-team Kearney Invite over the weekend. The 12-5 Wildcats had big wins over Bennington and Lincoln Southeast. Bankston led the charge to the tune of 37 kills and 37 digs, while hitting .329.

OH: Madison Quest, 6-3 Soph., Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) – Quest was named POW for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after leading the Dashers to a 6-0 week, with included a conference match win and a tournament win. She finished the week with 70 kills, 30 digs, eight blocks and six aces.

OH: Sophie Gregoire. 6-3 Sr., Newberg (Oregon) – A University of Oregon recruit with power, leaping ability and great passing touch, Gregoire showed off all of those skills last week for the Tigers, who went 5-2-1 for the week. She had 18 kills, including six in a row, plus 11 digs in a sweep of McMinnville, then recorded 25 kills, 19 digs and passed a 2.3 in a close loss to Sherwood. Newberg went to the Tualatin Tournament on Saturday, where it avenged an earlier season loss to Oregon City and lost only to undefeated Wilsonville in the championship match. Gregoire led her team all day and was especially on point in the win over OC.

OH: Hannah Baker, 5-10 Sr., Exeter Union (Exeter, California) – Over seven sets last week against two, top-20 opponents, Baker amassed 43 kills and 26 digs while hitting .344. “She continues to be a difficult hitter for teams to stop,” noted coach Samantha Hilvers.

OH: Savannah Gann, 6-0 Sr., Vestavia Hills (Alabama) – The Rebels won the First…Serve Auburn Tournament on Saturday. In the four wins, Gann, rated the ninth best senior in all of Alabama, recorded 52 kills, 25 digs and six aces. The six-rotation standout is receiving interest from Division II collegiate programs.

OH: Lauren Jansen, 5-11 Sr., Plainfield North (Plainfield, Illinois) – Jansen made the All-Tournament Team at the Crossroads Classic over the weekend. The Tigers went 4-1 for the tournament and 6-1 for the week. Jansen hit .461 over those seven matches with 60 kills, 41 digs and 10 aces.

OH: Lindsey Wickersham, 5-7 Sr., Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, Louisiana) – A six-rotation outside and four-year contributor for the Cubs who has taken on many roles during her career, Wickersham led MCA to a 6-2 week. Her stats over the season’s first 10 matches show 82 kills, 134 digs, 15 aces, 13 assists, 10 total blocks and 92 service receptions.

OH: Charlotte Vinson, 6-1 Soph., Yorktown (Indiana) – The 16-2 Tigers enjoyed a 3-1 week, which included three sweeps and a five-set loss to 13-1 Hamilton Southeastern. Over those 14 sets, Vinson amassed 55 kills, 24 digs and nine aces. The sophomore also had seven kills in a late-August tournament sweep of defending Indiana 4A champion McCutcheon, the only loss the Mavericks have suffered all season.

OH: CeAnna O’Loughlin, 6-0 Jr., Jesuit (Portland, Oregon) – O’Loughlin, one of two big guns on the left for the undefeated Crusaders, was a catalyst for Jesuit in its win at the Central Catholic Tournament on Saturday. O’Loughlin leads the Crusaders in kills this season and has a 47.2 percent kill percentage. “She is calm and helps ground the teammates around her,” noted head coach Teresa Zimmerlee. “CeAnna’s serve-receive and defense have improved in the last couple of years and she is getting work done in the back row as well as the front row for Jesuit.”

Libero: Mia Watson, 5-5 Sr., Mandarin (Jacksonville, Florida) – A Citadel recruit, Watson anchored the Mustang defense last week, tallying 72 digs in three wins. She “set the standard on first contact,” noted coach Meghan Magnusson. Watson passed a 2.3 and added four aces.

Libero: Bella Bonanno, 5-6 Soph., Shiloh Christian (Springdale, Arkansas) — Bonanno contributed 10 digs and two aces in Shiloh’s sweep of Prairie Grove on Sept. 6. She contributed 11 digs and four aces in Shiloh’s sweep of Farmington two days later. Bonanno’s defense and ball control were key contributions to Shiloh’s 3rd place finish at the Little Rock Christian tournament this past weekend. Shiloh was one of the smallest schools by classification participating in the tournament. Her defense kept the team in matches throughout the tournament. She had 75 digs and five service aces and passed a 1.97 on the day.

© 2022 VolleyballMag.com. Do not reproduce in whole or part without crediting VolleyballMag.com



There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com. Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag