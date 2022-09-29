Every Wednesday during the high school season, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before. Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

Setter

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: While there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous week.

VolleyballMag.com HIGH SCHOOL DREAM TEAM for September 28, 2022

S: Cydney Eskew, 5-9 Sr., Kelly Walsh (Casper, Wyoming) – Eskew led the undefeated Trojans to the title at the Casper Invitational over the weekend. She played 15 sets and amassed 145 assists, 15 digs and 11 blocks. Her team hit .287 off of her buttery sets.

RS: Sophia Wendlick, 6-0 Jr., Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) – DSHA played in the West Bend Sprawl over the weekend. The Dashers finished second in the 24-team event only to one-loss Oconomowoc. Wendlick led the team to its runner up finish with great offense and outstanding defense. In seven tournament matches, she tallied more than 40 kills and 20 total blocks!

OH: Kam Chaney, 6-1 Sr., Marist (Chicago, Illinois) – Chaney led the 14-4 RedHawks to two big wins last week. The Princeton commit had 15 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and three aces versus conference rival Joliet Catholic and followed up with 12 kills, eight digs and five blocks in a 2-0 sweep of previously-undefeated Mother McAuley.

OH: Bailey Corrigan, 6-0 Soph., Liberty (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania) – Liberty went 4-0 last week, winning each match in straight sets. Corrigan played in 10 of the sets and put up monster numbers: 57 kills while hitting .469; 19 digs, seven blocks and five aces. “Bailey’s consistency and efficiency have been instrumental in helping Liberty to its undefeated start to the season,” noted coach Fernando Torres. “She is only a sophomore but is a true leader and one of the most humble, hardworking kids you will find.”

MB: Meghan Clifford, 6-3 Jr., Fairport (New York) – A Marquette recruit, Clifford showed her Division I ability last week versus tough Penfield. When she was at the net, the Red Raiders more than held their own. When she rotated to the back row, the team struggled. Clifford is a huge part of the team’s offense and defense at the net. She averages five kills and two blocks per set and is a leader on the court and from the sideline.

MB: Olivia Maulding, 6-2 Sr., La Salle Prep (Milwaukie, Oregon) – A Notre Dame recruit, Maulding averaged more than five kills per set as her Falcon team battled hard against the best of the best at the State Preview in Albany.

L: Melissa Eyer, 5-2 Jr., Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) — Eyer was a defensive standout for the Hawks this week in conference wins against two of the top teams in their conference. She tallied 29 digs with only 1 error. “Melissa also contributed with four aces, four assists and a kill,” noted coach Kevin Murphy. “Our offense was able to stay in system quite a lot due to her passing a 2.4 and having zero reception errors.”

DS: Cooper Piepgrass, 5-6 Fr., Exeter Union (Exeter, California) – Playing three rotations over seven sets last week, Piepgrass collected 17 digs and was second on the team in passer rating while passing 25 serves with just one error. The Monarchs won both matches.



Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):



S: Sahara Morken, 5-4 Soph., Mabel-Canton (Mabel, Minnesota) – Morken was named to the Class A Showcase All-Tournament Team last weekend. The Cougars are 24-2 with her running the show. On the season, Morken has compiled 727 assists, 62 aces and 164 digs.

S: Sydney Wagner, 5-8 Jr. S, Regina Catholic (Iowa City, Iowa) – A middle last year, Wagner now sets a 5-1 offense for the Regals. In a Sept. 20 sweep of Tipton, she recorded 40 assists, 14 digs, two kills and two blocks.” She comes in early and stays late at practice for extra reps,” said coach Lauren Hansen. “Sydney is a team first player who goes all out no matter the team we are playing. Her leadership and commitment to the team is what is helping this very young team build something special.”

S: Jackie Carle, 5-6 Soph. S, Jesuit (Portland, Oregon) – Carle showed great consistency on Saturday in leading the Crusaders to the title at the State Preview, which many considered the most competitive tournament of the year in Oregon. A hard worker, Carle is averaging almost 11 assists per set. She is second on the team in digs with 138 and one out of every 10 serves is an ace!

S: Samantha Roffi, 5-6 Soph., Garden City (Michigan) – Roffi led the Cougars to two conference wins last week. Over six sets, she compiled 48 assists, 16 kills and 17 aces. “She is just starting to hit her stride,” said coach John Pace.

***

OH: Ally Panzloff, 6-0 Jr., Huntley (Illinois) – Panzloff totaled 31 kills over seven sets in three wins last week for the still-undefeated Red Raiders. Panzloff had 11 kills, 13 digs and five aces in a 2-1 decision over 17-1 Barrington. Huntley is the seventh seed at the Asics Challenge this weekend.

OH: Kylee Wessel, 5-10 Sr., St. Francis (Humphrey, Nebraska) – A Bellevue University commit, Wessel led the Flyers to a 2-1 showing at the Madison Invite by averaging 6.6 kills per set for the event. On the season, Wessel is averaging five kills and 4.5 digs per set.

OH: Emerson Deferme, 5-11 Jr., Grandview (Aurora, Colorado) – The 8-3 Wolves played just once last week, but Deferme made the most of the opportunity, recording 18kills, 10 digs, two aces and two blocks over the four sets. She is averaging 3.7 kills and 2.4 digs per set for the season.

***

MB: Willow Wilson, 6-2 Soph., Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nevada) – Wilson is a young standout for the Aggies who accumulated 13 kills and three blocks last week. She is fast improving and will be unstoppable as she gains experience.

MB: Jayla Iversen, 5-10 Jr., Exeter Union (Exeter, California) – A six-rotation middle, Iversen is an anchor for the Monarchs both in the front and back rows. In a recent four-set league win over Kingsburg and one other match, Iversen had 19 kills, 19 digs and had the best passer rating on the team.

MB: Adalynn Garza, 5-8 Soph., Hammond Central (Hammond, Indiana) – A hard worker, Garza leads the Wolves in hitting and blocking. “We played four games back to back and she was the standout in all of them,” said coach Jessica Castillo. Garza also has a consistent serve and always translate her passion for the game to production on the floor.



***



L: Libby Gee-Weiler, 5-5 Sr. libero, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) — Gee-Weiler amassed 49 digs in two sweeps last week. That’s more than eight digs per set for the Marauders.



© 2022 VolleyballMag.com. Do not reproduce in whole or part without crediting VolleyballMag.com