Every Wednesday during the high school season, VolleyballMag.com recognizes a Dream Team of volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before. Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

Setter

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

This week, because no defensive specialists were nominated, we’ve added a third OH. Truthfully, we could have had a Dream Team twice the size and it would not have suffered.

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous week.

HIGH SCHOOL DREAM TEAM for November 16, 2022

S: Lindsey Green, 5-10 Sr., Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio) – Green, a Ball State recruit, had 48 assists to lead a balanced offense that propelled Ursuline Academy past Magnificat in four sets for the Ohio Division 1 title. The Lions, a perennial Ohio power, had not won state since 2018.

RS: Kierstyn Barton, 6-2 Sr., Corona del Sol (Tempe, Arizona) – Barton had a team-high 24 kills to help the 40-5 Aztecs ease by two-time defending champion Hamilton for the Arizona 6A title.

OH: Ellie White, 5-11 Jr., Mother McAuley (Chicago, Illinois) – White was named MVP of the 4A state tournament after helping the Mighty Macs capture their state-record 16th title against a rugged field. White had 23 kills and nine digs in the semifinals and 20 kills and nine digs in the championship match, both of which went the full three sets. White finished the year hitting .389 and ranked among the state’s top five in kills for the season.

OH: Caroline Jurevicius, 6-2 Sr., Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (Chardon, Ohio) – Jurevicius, a Nebraska recruit considered the nation’s top senior right side, affirmed her place atop Ohio talent with 27 kills, eight digs, four blocks and three aces as NDCL captured the Ohio Division 2 title in five over Gilmour Academy.

OH: Macaria Spears, 6-3 Soph., Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) – Spears, a move-in from the Washington, D.C., area, helped PCA complete a 40-1 season with a TAPPS 6A state title this past week. In the semis and finals, she amassed 37 kills (6.2 per set), 11 digs, four aces and 4.5 blocks. She was named District MVP, First Team All-State and to the TAPPS All-State Tournament Team.

MB: Ellie Schneider, 6-4 Sr., Metairie Park Country Day (Metairie, Louisiana) – A Kansas signee, Schneider had a career-high 28 kills in leading the Cajuns past Westminster Christian in five tense sets for their seventh straight Div. V title. Schneider was named Most Outstanding Player of the match.

MB: Brookelyn Talmadge, 6-0 Sr., Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, New Jersey) – Talmadge, a Bryant University recruit, had 19 kills and five blocks to lead IHA past Paul VI in the Non-Public Group championship match. The 2-1 decision avenged a state finals loss last year to Paul VI, which snapped IHA’s 13-year state title streak.

Libero: Aniya Warren, 5-8 Soph., Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) – Warren was named to the IVCA All-Tournament team after recording 16 digs on Friday to help the Redwings get past Barrington in the Illinois 4A semifinals. Warren then had 22 digs in the championship match versus Mother McAuley, which went the distance before the Macs prevailed.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Clara Yu, 5-10 Sr., Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) — Yu led the Georgetown Day School to its first District of Columbia “state title” in an intense four-set match versus St. John’s College High School. Yu contributed 30 assists, eight kills, eight digs, two blocks and two aces for the Grasshoppers in the win and was named the DCSAA State Tournament MVP.

S: Karyna Werley, 5-9 Soph., La Cueva (Albuquerque, New Mexico) – Werley had 42 assists, 13 digs and three blocks to help the Bears cap an undefeated season with a four-set win over Las Cruces in the 5A title tilt.

S: Jolene Kelzenberg, 5-11 Sr., Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) – Kelzenberg wasn’t feeling too well in the days leading up to the state tournament, but she managed to get on the court and was named All-State Setter of the Tournament as Dimond fought through the loser’s bracket to capture their first 4A title since 2018. Kelzenberg’s final stats for the state tournament (six matches; 20 sets; plus one super set to 30 points) were 140 assists, 39 kills, 56 digs, 19 aces and seven blocks.

***

OH: Teraya Sigler, 6-2 Soph., Horizon (Scottsdale, Arizona) – Sigler had 27 kills to lead Horizon to its second straight 5A title and fifth overall. The Huskies sent retiring coach Valorie McKenzie out on a high note to conclude her 43-year coaching career.

OH: Camryn Chatellier, 5-10 Jr. OH, St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Dominican swept Mount Carmel on Saturday to claim its third Division I title in succession. Chatellier was named MVP after amassing 21 kills and 15 digs in the championship match.

OH: Maya Kelly, 5-9 Jr. OH, Grace Prep (Arlington, Texas) – Kelly had 19 kills and 19 digs in a semifinal win and 19 kills and 17 digs in the championship match to lead Grace Prep to the TAPPS 4A title.

OH: Ella Sanders, 5-10 Sr., La Cueva (Albuquerque, New Mexico) – Sanders had 14 kills and 19 digs to help the Bears cap an undefeated season with a four-set win over Las Cruces in the New Mexico Class 5A state championship match.

OH: Lauren Sulte, 5-11 Sr., Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) – A two-year captain, Sulte showed great leadership in helping Dimond work through the loser’s bracket to capture the Alaska 4A title. That completed the rare triple crown, where the Lynx won the conference regular-season title, the conference tournament and the state tournament. Sulte played exceptionally throughout the state tournament, both in the front and back rows. Sulte’s final stats for the state tournament (six matches; 20 sets; plus one super set to 30 points) were 70 kills, 107 digs and 14 aces.

OH: Za Nelson, 5-9 Sr., Newman (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Nelson had 18 kills and 17 digs to help the Greenies overcome Pope John Paul for the Louisiana Div. IV title, their first since 2007.

***

MB: Meredith Magliolo, 6-1 Jr., Schulenburg (Texas) – The only player on the team over 6-0, Magliolo helped the Shorthorns reach the UIL 2A State Tournament after a 3-0 week. The junior, who controls the net with her hitting and blocking, amassed 18 kills and eight blocks for the week. “She takes the best hitters out of their comfort zone with her block as was the case in the Regional Final when, she blocked the opponents best hitter straight down on the 4th point of the first set,” noted coach Donald Zapalac. “The hitter wasn’t the same the rest of night and we went on to win, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21. She also got the the final kill to send us to the State Tournament.”

MB: Leela Ormsby, 6-3 Soph., Billings Senior (Billings, Montana) – Ormsby had 13 kills and 15 blocks to lead the Broncs past Billings West for their first Montana Class AA title since 2014.

MB: Willow Watson, 6-2 Soph., Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nevada) – Watson helped lead Arbor View to the Nevada Class 4A title on Saturday. In the semifinals and finals, she amassed 18 kills, nine aces, four blocks and four digs. A young player, but one who plays with a competitiveness and skill beyond he grade level, Watson was All-Region POY.

***

Libero: Brighton Ferguson, 5-7 Soph., Venice (Florida) – Venice won the 7A state tournament this past weekend, overcoming a fall where the school’s area was decimated by Hurricane Ian. Ferguson passed a 2.3 and had 23 kills and two aces in the two state tournament matches.

Libero: Kailei Muehlenkamp, 5-8 Sr., Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) – Head coach Kim Lauwers called Muehlenkamp “the best libero in the state” after she led the Lynx to the Alaska 4A state championship on Saturday in dramatic fashion. She averaged 4.5 digs per set going into the state tournament and was the defensive anchor and team leader in Dimond’s run to the state title. “She wouldn’t let anything hit the floor last week during our state tournament and served many aces and passed the ball consistently well,” Lauwers said. “She is rarely off the court; only when her position has to rotate off, and that seems too long, She is the reason our offense and defense are No. 1 in the state.” Muehlenkamp’s final stats for the state tournament (six matches; 20 sets; plus one super set to 30 points) were 105 digs and eight aces.

© 2022 VolleyballMag.com. Do not reproduce in whole or part without crediting VolleyballMag.com