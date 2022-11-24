Each week during the high school season, VolleyballMag.com has recognized a Dream Team of players who were standouts the weekend before. This is the final Dream Team of the 2022 fall season, but we’ll continue with Dream Teams during the club season:

HIGH SCHOOL DREAM TEAM for Nov. 23, 2022

S: Morgan Howard, 5-11 Sr., Colleyville Heritage (Colleyville,Texas) – Howard, a University of Louisiana-Monroe recruit, earned MVP honors in helping lead the Panthers past Frisco Reedy for their first Texas state title in Class 5A. The senior recorded 51 assists and 17 digs in the four set win.



RS: Noemie Glover, 6-1 Sr. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California) – Glover had 13 kills and five blocks, and hit .550, for the Dons, who capped an unbeaten national championship year by sweeping previously undefeated Saint Francis of Mountain View in the California Open Division state championship match. Glover had six early kills in Game 1 to turn around an early deficit and set the tone for the win. Glover also had 16 kills and three blocks on Tuesday, when Cathedral Catholic defeated Mira Costa in the Southern California Regional final.

OH: Quinn Anderson, 6-0 Jr., Westborough (Massachusetts) – Anderson averaged almost six kills per set across six sets as the Rangers swept to the Massachusetts Division II title thanks to sweep in the semifinals and finals. The junior also amassed 21 digs, four blocks and an ace. Anderson’s best set came in the final one of 2022. She had 10 kills, including the match-winning kill and 24-23 to start the dogpile.

OH: Izzy Busignani, 6-1 Soph., Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan) – Busignani had 27 kills and 20 digs to lead the Mustangs (49-1) to their third straight Michigan Division I title. The championship match win, over Northville, avenged the team’s only loss.

MB: Jenna Hanes, 6-3 Jr., Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California) – Hanes, a Michigan commit, was the difference maker in Cathedral Catholic’s sweep of Saint Francis of Mountain View in the CIF State Open Division championship match on Saturday night. She finished with 14 kills and six blocks over the three sets, was part of an imposing block that stifled the Lancer attack and delivered the national championship-clinching kill in the third set.

MB: Ellie Lems, 6-0 Sr., Sioux Falls Christian (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) – Lems had a match-high 31 kills to send the Chargers past Elkton-Lake Benton in four sets for the South Dakota Class A title, their sixth in a row.

Libero: Rebeca Freitas, 5-3 Sr., Berean Christian (Walnut Creek) – On Tuesday, Freitas produced a career-high 53 digs as the Eagles overcame Hanford for the NorCal Regional title in Division V. Four days later, playing big-hitting Victory Christian for the state title, Freitas again was at her best. The senior had a match-high 23 digs and added five assists as Berean Christian outlasted the Knights, 17-15 in the fifth, to take home its first title.

DS: Dylan Whisenant, Jr., Branson (Ross, California) – Whisenant transferred in to Branson this year and played a massive role in the Bulls’ California Division I title on Friday. The junior was a pillar in serve receive and added 21 digs in the five-set win.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Ava Sarafa, 6-0 Sr., Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan) – Sarafa had 45 assists and 10 digs in the Mustangs four-set win over Northville in the Michigan Division I final. Behind Sarafa, a Kentucky signee, Marian won three straight titles.

S: Shannon Clark, 5-9 Sr., Westborough (Massachusetts) – Clark played in a semifinal and championship match over the past week and averaged nine assists per set over six sets to lead the Rangers to the MIAA Division II state title. In the third and final set of the state championship match, Clark was at her finest, delivering 10 assists, two kills and serving 100 percent. “This is a great culmination of a 3-year varsity career where Shannon garnered 1383 assists and led our team to a combined record of 53-1 as our setter,” said head coach Roger Anderson.

S: Reece Fraser, 5-10 Jr., Archie Williams (San Anselmo, California) – Fraser had 48 assists and a whopping nine kills to lead the Falcons past The Buckley School in four sets for the California Division III title Saturday afternoon. The three sets Archie Williams won were all tight and depended on Fraser both setting and dumping at a high level.

S: Aubrey Chamberlain, 5-6 Sr., North Hagerstown (Hagerstown, Maryland) – Chamberlain had 40 assists and 21 digs to lead the Hubs to the Maryland 3A title for the first time in eight years.

***

OH: Elena Fisher, 5-10 Soph., Branson (Ross, California) – Fisher had a monster match on Friday in the California Division I final. She delivered 29 kills, 25 blocks and four aces as the Bulls overcame favored Palos Verdes in five sets. Fisher also led Branson in kills the Tuesday before, when it swept St. Mary’s of Stockton to reach the title tilt.

OH: Kailee Waasdorp, 5-8 Sr., Sheyenne (West Fargo, North Dakota) – Waasdorp recorded 27 kills and 28 digs to help Sheyenne overcome defending champion Bismarck Century to capture its first-ever state title in Class A.

OH: Elsa Snipes, 5-8 Sr., Archie Williams (San Anselmo, California) – Snipes overcame a slow first set, in which she had two kills and hit -.100, to lead the Falcons to the California Div. III state championship on Saturday. The senior had 23 kills, nine digs and four assists over the final three sets and finished the afternoon hitting .291 in the championship-winning effort. Five days earlier, in the NorCal Regional final versus Mercy of Burlingame, Snipes had 19 kills and 12 digs in the three-set sweep.

***

MB: Josie Jensen, 6-3 Jr., Northern Cass (Hunter, North Dakota) – Jensen had 20 kills and 10 blocks to propel the Jaguars past Linton/HMB in five set to capture their first state title 2013.

***

Libero: Lynn Van Wyngarden, 5-7 Jr., Ripon Christian (Ripon, California) – Despite playing with bad elbows, which had her in tears several times during the California Div. IV state championship match Saturday morning, Van Wyngarden was a force for the Knights, especially behind the service line, where she piled up a ton of points, including five aces, to help her team prevail in three over Central Valley Christian.



Libero: Lauren Dignan, Soph., Branson (Ross, California) – Dignan anchored a fantastic Branson back row that stymied Palos Verdes’ big hitters enough for the Bulls to surprise in five in the California Division I finals. The sophomore finished with 28 digs, many of the loud variety, and four assists.

