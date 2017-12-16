Nebraska assistant Hildebrand huge part of Huskers’ 2017 success

The focus, of course, will be on the Nebraska players as they take on Florida at 9 p.m. Eastern Saturday in the title match of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.

But that guy prowling sidelines, the one with the long hair kneeling on the court, yelling instructions and encouragement?

That’s Tyler Hildebrand, a first-year assistant. a man consumed with watching video of volleyball on all levels, and no small part of the Huskers’ success this season.