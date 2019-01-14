Natalie Berty tops VolleyballMag.com Girls HS All-American team

Natalie Berty of Santa Ana, California, heads the 2018 VolleyballMag.com Girls High School All-American team, a star-studded roster of players from around the country.

Berty, named our national player of the year, led Mater Dei to the CIF Southern Section Division I and CIF state open Division I titles and will continue her volleyball career at Stanford.



The complete first-team, second-team, and honorable-mention lists follow.

Player of the Year

Natalie Berty

6-3, Senior, OH

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

Quick stat: VolleyballMag.com’s player of the year registered 532 kills to lead the Monarchs to CIF Southern Section Division I and CIF state open Division I titles. Berty will play at Stanford.

First Team

Izzy Ashburn

5-11, Senior, Setter

Champlin Park (Champlin, Minnesota)

Quick stat: Ashburn registered 1,004 assists and 202 digs to help Champlin Park earn the Minnesota Class AAA state title. Ashburn will play at Wisconsin.

Gabby Gonzales

6-4, Senior, MB

Marietta (Georgia)

Quick stat: A member of last year’s VolleyballMag.com girls team of the year, Gonzales, an Ohio State signee, was spot-on once again, posting 539 kills to go with 237 digs, helping Marietta to a state title again.

Camryn Hannah

6-2, Junior, RS-S

Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Quick stat: Hannah’s versatility (to the tune of 378 kills, 196 digs and 101 blocks) helped lead Marist to Illinois’ large-school state title. Hannah is a Clemson commit.

Paige Flickinger

6-0, Junior, OH

Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas)

Quick stat: Flickinger had some fine numbers that included 515 kills, 574 digs and 58 blocks. Named the Texas Girls Coaches Association 5A-6A player of the year.

Skylar Fields

6-2, Senior, OH

Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas)

Quick stat: Fields, a Texas signee, posted 471 kills, hit .339 and had 108 digs for a Ridge Point team that finished 47-6.

Kenzie Knuckles

5-8, Senior, Outside hitter

Yorktown (Indiana)

Quick stat: Knuckles, headed to Nebraska next season, posted 396 kills and almost as many digs (363) for a Yorktown team that won a state title. Finished career with 1,797 kills.

Kylie Murr

5-4, Senior, Libero,

Yorktown (Indiana)

Quick stat: Murr registered 565 digs for a 34-0 Yorktown team that won the Indiana Class 4A state crown. Ohio State will be her next stop.

Camille Nazor

6-1, Senior, Setter

Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky)

Quick stat: Nazor, a Duke recruit, averaged 11.2 assists per set, helping Assumption to an undefeated 43-0 season.

Rylee Rader

6-2, Junior, MB

Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky)

Quick Stat: The Kentucky Volleyball Association’s Miss Volleyball helped lead the Rockets to another state title and the 2018 VolleyballMag.com team of the year honor. She has committed to Ohio State.

Shea Rubright

6-3, Senior, MB

West Valley (Yakima, Washington)

Quick stat: This Minnesota signee posted 340 kills and hit .340 to help West Valley win Washington state’s Class 4A crown.

Savannah Vach

6-0, Senior, Setter

Oviedo (Florida)

Quick stat: Vach, a Miami signee, finished the season with 516 assists, 417 kills and 348 digs for Florida Class 9A state-champion Oviedo. Named the 2018 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Volleyball.

Second Team

Name Ht. Pos. Year School

Madeline Chinn 6-3 OH Sr. Norte Dame Prep (Pontiac, Michigan)

Emily Fitzner 6-1 S Sr. Torrey Pines (San Diego, California)

Grace Frohling 6-5 S-RS Sr. Marymount (Los Angeles, California)

Kamaile Hiapo 5-10 OH Sr. Skyline (Mesa, Arizona)

Nicole Hoff 5-6 Lib. Sr. Millennium (Goodyear, Arizona)

Ellie Holzman 6-3 OH Sr. Mount Carmel (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Nalani Iosia 5-7 Lib. Jr. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Madi Kubik 6-1 OH Sr. Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Sarah Martinez 6-4 Lib. Jr. Flower Mound (Texas)

Elena Ogilvie 5-9 OH Jr. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Melanie Shaffmaster 6-4 S Jr. New Castle (Indiana)

Alyiah Wells 6-3 MB Sr. Briarcrest Christian (Eads, Tennessee)

Honorable Mention

Caitie Baird (6-3, OH, Sr., Perry Meridian, Indianapolis, Indiana); Kennedi Boyd (6-2, MB, Sr., Lone Peak, Highland, Utah); Lauren Clark (6-1, OH, Sr., Armstrong, Robbinsdale, Minnesota); Celia Cullen (6-1, S, Jr., Brighton, Michigan); Elizabeth Fleming (6-3, MB, Sr., St. Ignatius, San Francisco, California);

Courtney Gorum (6-3, MB, Sr., Grassfield, Chesapeake, Virginia); Aubrey Hamilton (6-2, OH, Jr., Arrowhead, Hartland, Wisconsin); Madison Horin (6-3, MB, Sr., Munster, Indiana); Riley James (5-10, OH, Sr., Barnstable, Hyannis, Massachusetts); Kendall Kipp (6-4, OH, Sr., Corona del Mar, Newport Beach, California);

Mikayla Lewis (6-0, OH, Sr., Central, Fresno, California); Anna MacDonald (5-8, Libero, Sr., Blessed Trinity, Roswell, Georgia), Kara McGhee (6-4, MB, Sr., Clark, San Antonio, Texas); Kami Miner (5-11, S-RS, Soph., Redondo Union, Redondo Beach, California); Jenaisya Moore (5-11, OH, Sr., Northwest, Germantown, Maryland);

Anna Morris (6-3, MB, Jr., IHA, Washington Township, New Jersey); Georgia Murphy (5-6, Lib., Sr., The Woodlands, Texas); Jessica Nunge (6-2, OH, Sr., Castle, Newburgh, Indiana); Molly Phillips (6-4, MB, Sr., Mansfield, Texas); Mandalay Rennon (5-3, Libero, Sr., Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California);

Devyn Robinson (6-2, MB, Jr., Ankeny Centennial, Ankeny, Iowa); Shannon Shields (5-11, S, Sr., Xavier Prep, Phoenix, Arizona); Temitayo Thomas-Ailara (6-1, OH, Sr., Marian Catholic, Chicago Heights, Illinois); Mia Tuaniga (5-9, S, Jr., Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California); Riley Zuhn (6-5, MB-OH, Sr., Fossil Ridge, Fort Collins, Colorado).