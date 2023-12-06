Indiana Wesleyan wins NAIA national volleyball championship

Indoor VolleyballMag.com staff

Second-seeded Indiana Wesleyan completed a 38-0 season as the Wildcats defeated top-seeded Northwestern College on Tuesday to win the NAIA national volleyball championship.

Eva Joldersma had 25 kills, including the match winner, in the 20-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17, 15-10 victory in Sioux City, Iowa, before a crowd of 2,300. IWU won the Crossroads League and is coached by Candace Moats. The last time a team went unbeaten in the NAIA was in 2017.

Joldersma, a 5-foot-10 sophomore from Hudsonville, Michigan, had just two errors in 59 attacks, hit .390, and had two aces, a block and nine digs. Marissa Mullins had 15 kills, hit .333, and had four blocks and four digs. Marta Zambetti had 13 kills, hit .385, and added three blocks and five digs. Martinia Demarchi had 10 kills, an assist, two aces and seven digs. Cadee Notter had 18 digs, five assists and two aces, and Abbigail Porter had a kill, 58 assists, four blocks and 15 digs.

NWC, which finished 31-3, got 25 kills from Jazlin De Haan, a junior from Orange City, Iowa, who had an assist, two blocks and 14 digs. Alysen Dexter had 20 kills, an ace, a block and four digs. Liv Reitsma had a kill in her only try, 36 assists, an ace and 13 digs, and Olivia Gransta had 31 digs, four assists and an ace. Emmy Wedgbury had three aces. The Red Raiders, who won the Great Plains Athletic Conference for the first time since 2014, are coached by Kyle Van Den Bosch.