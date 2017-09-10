2018 SoCal Indoor Volleyball Hall has impressive list of 27 nominees

Legendary names like Flo Hyman, Burt DeGroot, Liz Masakayan and Elaina Oden spice the Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame list of 27 preliminary nominees who will be pared down to 15 and inducted on May 6, 2018.
Other names on the list easily recognized by volleyball fans the world over include John Speraw, the former UCLA player, current coach and USA national-team coach; Olympic gold-medalists Scott Fortune, Pat Powers, Steve Salmons, Eric Sato and Dain Blanton; plus women’s Olympic medalists Jeanne Beauprey-Reeves, Tayyiba Haneef-Park, Liane Sato and Sue Woodstra.
“The committee had a very demanding job of pairing almost 100 nominations down to a final 27 to eventually select 15 worthy candidates by January for the SCIVBHOF honor on May 6,” said Mike Gallups, president of the SCIVBHOF.
More information on the event, including purchasing tickets, can be found here. The inaugural class of 2017 inductees is covered here.