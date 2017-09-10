2018 SoCal Indoor Volleyball Hall has impressive list of 27 nominees

Legendary names like Flo Hyman, Burt DeGroot, Liz Masakayan and Elaina Oden spice the Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame list of 27 preliminary nominees who will be pared down to 15 and inducted on May 6, 2018.

Other names on the list easily recognized by volleyball fans the world over include John Speraw, the former UCLA player, current coach and USA national-team coach; Olympic gold-medalists Scott Fortune, Pat Powers, Steve Salmons, Eric Sato and Dain Blanton; plus women’s Olympic medalists Jeanne Beauprey-Reeves, Tayyiba Haneef-Park, Liane Sato and Sue Woodstra.

“The committee had a very demanding job of pairing almost 100 nominations down to a final 27 to eventually select 15 worthy candidates by January for the SCIVBHOF honor on May 6,” said Mike Gallups, president of the SCIVBHOF.

More information on the event, including purchasing tickets, can be found here. The inaugural class of 2017 inductees is covered here.

The full list of 27 2018 nominees:

Dain Blanton

Mike Bright

Patti Lucas Bright

Debbie Landreth Brown

Colonel Edward “Burt” DeGroot

Scott Fortune

Brian Gimmillaro

Mick Haley

Tayyiba Haneef-Park

Brent Hilliard

Flo Hyman

Kirk Kilgour

Ron Lang

Liz Masakayan

Nina Matthies

Duncan McFarland

Elaina Oden

Beverly Oden

Pat Powers

Jeanne Beauprey-Reeves

Larry Rundle

Steve Salmons

Eric Sato

Liane Sato

John Speraw

Ernie Suwara

Sue Woodstra