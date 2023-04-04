HOLYOKE, Massachusetts — The list of 16 nominees for the 2023 International Volleyball Hall of Fame Induction Celebration has been announced, and fans are encouraged to participate in the Fan Vote presented by Mizuno, officially open now through April 16, 2023.

Who is up for induction? There are three Americans on the ballot, beach legend Phil Dalhausser, women’s indoor great Rose Magers-Powell (currently the coach at Alabama A&M), and para-volley standout Kari Miller-Ortiz.

INDOOR MALE PLAYER

Kim HO-CHUL (Korea)

Ivan MILJKOVIC (Serbia)

Katsutoshi NEKODA (Japan)

Raul QUIROGA (Argentina)

INDOOR FEMALE PLAYER

Rose MAGERS-POWELL (USA)

Kumi NAKADA (Japan)

Yumilka RUIZ (Cuba)

Zhang RONGFANG (China)

BEACH PLAYER

Phil DALHAUSSER (USA)

LARISSA França Maestrini (BRA)

COACH

Siegfried KOHLER (Germany)

Silvano PRANDI (Italy)

LEADER/CONTRIBUTOR

Gabriel CHEREBETIU Romania/Mexico)

Shanrit WONGPRASERT (Thailand)

PARAVOLLEY

Kari MILLER-ORTIZ – ParaVolley Player (USA)

Hadi REZAEI – ParaVolley Coach (Iran)



Fans can vote daily for as many nominees as they feel are deserving, and are encouraged to share the information with their networks to highlight their favorite nominees. The top six Fan Vote selections will be entered onto the official ballot, from which the IVHF International Selection Committee (composed of all living inductees) select the prestigious Class of 2023 International Volleyball Hall of Fame Inductees.

“On behalf of our board of directors, we invite the world to help us with our 2023 nominees,” said IVHF president Steve Bishop. “We seek more engagement with our national and international volleyball family and this is a great way for volleyball enthusiasts to get involved.

“Our past inductees date back to 1985, when the founder of our sport, William G. Morgan, was inducted posthumously for his pioneering spirit back in 1895. While the rules have changed a bit over the years, the stars and legends that have impacted our sport continue to move us forward and they deserve recognition on the world’s highest stage. I invite all volleyball fans to get involved and support the IVHF Fan Vote.”

The new class of inductees will be announced on May 23. The 2023 IVHF Induction Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, in Holyoke, Mass., the birthplace of volleyball. The Celebration is open to the public and tickets will go on sale at VolleyHall.org on April 17. The ceremony will be streamed live online to a global audience for those unable to attend the event in person.

“Fan involvement in the selection process for the International Volleyball Hall of Fame has always been important, as volleyball fans around the world are so passionate about their favorite players, coaches, and contributors,” said IVHF executive director George Mulry.

“We want to capture that enthusiasm and make sure those greats are recognized alongside the legends who have already been enshrined. We encourage everyone to vote daily and share this information to help pick our 2023 IVHF Induction class.”