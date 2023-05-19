Just a days before announcing the 2023 induction class, the International Volleyball Hall of Fame (IVHF), located in Holyoke, Massachusetts, has announced an organization rebrand to align with its strategic vision to be recognized as the authority on the history and excellence of volleyball around the world.

The rebrand encompasses both the visual identity as well as the purpose, vision, goals and capabilities for the Hall to drive outreach, fundraising, exposure and growth. As the Hall noted in a news release, “A fully realized brand strategy will cast the Hall further forward, aligned with the surge in popularity of volleyball around the globe.”

The organization will now officially be known as both the International Volleyball Hall of Fame and the IVHF.

“As volleyball continues to grow domestically and internationally, it is important that the brand of the International Volleyball Hall of Fame clearly positions the organization for recognition in every continent and every discipline of the sport worldwide,” IVHF Board President Steve Bishop said. “This rebrand process allowed the IVHF to reflect on the history and mission of the organization while also looking forward to where we want to be strategically in the global volleyball family.

“This was an important project that will help to highlight the IVHF and honor this great sport well into the future.”

The Hall is on the cusp of major change highlighted by the creation of its International Media Advisory Group comprising media representatives, blog owners, and social media influencers from around the globe that will help create and share stories of volleyball history online and in the physical museum. With change and expansion, branded materials often need to be produced, making this an ideal time for this endeavor.

“The IVHF is poised for expanded recognition nationally and globally due to the excellent leadership and contributions of its board of directors, advisors, and supporters,” said IVHF executive director George Mulry. “It is important we create the foundation for a strong brand that accurately represents our purpose, goals, and vision for the future.

“We’ve experienced incredible growth over the last decade and our brand new identity and logo will honor our roots while representing who we are today and where we are going tomorrow.”

The tools and resources of the rebrand, including a corporate strategic review, were part of an in-kind donation from is+at, a prestigious strategic brand house in New York. The timing and offering was utilized by a special work group, the IVHF marketing committee and the IVHF board of directors to create the final brand concepts and marks.

The new brand mark will be rolled out throughout the remainder of 2023 including transitioning the website to www.IVHF.org and will include new branding for the induction ceremony October 21 in Holyoke.

For Induction info and to purchase tickets, click here.