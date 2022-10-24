Iowa State stunned previously unbeaten Texas last week and followed that up with a sweep at Texas Tech. Veteran coach Christy Johnson-Lynch has the Cyclones on a roll and she joins our weekly NCAA Zoom for the first time.

Hofstra has won 12 in a row and is the surprise leader of the Colonial Athletic Association. Coach Emily Mansur joins us so we have two Emilys for the first time.

The other is Emily Ehman of the Big Ten Network and ESPN and after the coaches leave, we kick around the week ahead in NCAA volleyball and more: