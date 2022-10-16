Back to their pro teams.

The USA women lost 25-20, 25-15, 27-25 in the bronze-medal match to Italy in the FIVB Women’s World Championship on Saturday to end their 2022 season.

The loss in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, left the USA 8-4 in the World Championship and 19-6 overall for the FIVB season, which included finishing fifth in the Volleyball Nations League.

Against Italy, Annie Drews led with nine kills and an ace. Kelsey Cook had eight kills.

The USA finished with 31 kills. Italy’s Paola Egonu had 20 kills on her own to go with four blocks and an ace.

The USA women will now disperse to their respective professional clubs. We will have a story Monday detailing who’s going where.