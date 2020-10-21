International Volleyball Hall sets three fun events for Saturday

Join volleyball enthusiasts from around the world in supporting three great causes on Saturday.

The International Volleyball Hall of Fame (IVHF) is the host for the Inaugural IVHF Nationwide Ride and Run this weekend, to honor volleyball’s history and Our Military Kids (OMK). OMK supports programming, such as volleyball, for children of military families. The IVHF Nationwide Ride & Run is a collection of virtual and in-person events which directly impacts the programming and offerings of the IVHF and OMK, as 100% of proceeds will support the missions of each organization.

Start your Saturday morning with a virtual 5k or 10k, then join hosts Karch Kiraly, April Ross, and Chris “Geeter” McGee Saturday evening for the Starlings Virtual Luau to benefit underprivileged girls.

Far more than a youth program, Starlings is a safe place for disadvantaged girls to find empowerment, direction, and love within a setting of quality volleyball training and competition. The Starlings Luau is a one hour live virtual event featuring special celebrity appearances, exciting giveaways, an incredible live auction, live music, and a silent auction.

“Make a day of it” on Saturday and help support three great organizations.