Rob Espero visited this week with Jeff Alzina, who joined the Amazon Prime coverage of the AVP Champions Cup for its three-week tournament that concludes this weekend.

Alzina, who has more than 25 years of volleyball coaching experience, is the beach coach at Santa Clara and is a longtime pro beach coach at the highest of levels.

His resume includes being an assistant at UCLA when it won the 2018 NCAA title, and before that as an assistant at Long Beach State.