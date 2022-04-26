Need a springtime NCAA women’s volleyball fix?

You’ve come to the right place as we kick around what’s happening with Southern Miss coach Jenny Hazelwood and Michigan State coach Leah Johnson.

Among our topics, the portal with Jenny’s analysis and Leah’s honest approach to it, how it affects recruiting and building rosters, new rules, NCAA beach, ditch the double, and how the women get scolded by officials when men don’t. Insight, laughs and great opinions:

