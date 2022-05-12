PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!
Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/
Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag
This past Saturday at UCLA, Hawai’i swept Long Beach State to capture the 2022 NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball national championship.
Photographer Jim Wolf was there all week, shooting the action and coming up with this amazing gallery of his best. Most of the shots are from the Hawai’i-Long Beach final, but there are a few others (go back to VolleyballMag.com and see his photos from earlier rounds in the tournament). Click on any photo to view full size:
Shane Holdaway digs, but with his face, against UCLA’s Miles Partain/Jim Wolf photo
The trophies/Jim Wolf photo
Alex Nikolov jump serve/Jim Wolf photo
A quick set from Jakob Thelle allows Cole Hogland to hit unblocked/Jim Wolf photo
The Rainbow Warriors pose, Hawaii style/Jim Wolf photo
Chaz Galloway hitting past the block of Spencer Olivier, Simon Torwie and Clarke Godbold/Jim Wolf photo
Chaz Galloway hitting hard angle against Alex Nikolov, Shane Holdaway and Clark Godbold/Jim Wolf photo
Alex Nikolov hitting through Hawaii’s triple block/Jim Wolf photo
Alex Nikolov keeps play alive following a high deflection off the block/Jim Wolf photo
Simon Torwie prepares for a jump serve/Jim Wolf photo
Mason Briggs passes a hard angle serve by Dimitrios Mouchilas/Jim Wolf photo
Chaz Galloway kissing the trophy/Jim Wolf photo
UCLA’s Cole Pender with tough serve reception/Jim Wolf photo
Shane Holdaway with a layout dig/Jim Wolf photo
Hawai’i coach Charlie Wade and his players “cutting down the net”/Jim Wolf photo
Cole Hogland and Spyros Chakas block a middle quick attempt by Simon Torwie/Jim Wolf photo
Simon Torwie blocks Spyros Chakas/Jim Wolf photo
UCLA’s Kevin Kobrine goes vertical for a line shot around Spencer Olivier/Jim Wolf photo
Brett Sheward digs a hit from Alex Nikolov/Jim Wolf photo
Making it official/Jim Wolf photo
National champions/Jim Wolf photo
Alex Nikolov hitting a hard angle cut shot against a double block/Jim Wolf photo
Hawai’i players celebrate by hoisting assistant coach Millan Zarkovic/Jim Wolf photo
Shane Holdaway accepts the runner-up yrophy for Long Beach State/Jim Wolf photo
The Hawai’i coaching staff, from left, Josh Walker, Charlie Wade, Milan Zarkovic, Chad Giessman/Jim Wolf photo
Jakob Thelle with a layout dig following net serve/Jim Wolf photo
Jakob Thelle tracks down the ball on the opposite side of the net/Jim Wolf photo
Hawai’i celebrates/Jim Wolf photo
Hawai’i’s team photo, traditional style/Jim Wolf photo