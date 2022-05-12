PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

This past Saturday at UCLA, Hawai’i swept Long Beach State to capture the 2022 NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball national championship.

Photographer Jim Wolf was there all week, shooting the action and coming up with this amazing gallery of his best. Most of the shots are from the Hawai’i-Long Beach final, but there are a few others (go back to VolleyballMag.com and see his photos from earlier rounds in the tournament). Click on any photo to view full size: