The kid from New York, who stumbled upon volleyball while in college, whose eventual college coaching career took him to Penn and then for the past 33 years to the University of North Carolina, retired Monday.

Joe Sagula, 67, talked to us about the decision, how much things have changed for college coaches, how he got into volleyball and the path he took, and much more in this interview from his office in Chapel Hill.

A list of the NCAA Division I coaches who have been in their respective current jobs the longest follows the video. Can you guess who has been coaching the longest (hint: they’ve been in their jobs for 39 years):

LONGEST-TENURED DIVISION I COACHES



39 years through 2022

Carolyn Condit, Miami, Ohio

Brenda Gray, Sam Houston

35

Debbie Humphries, Stephen F. Austin

Van Compton, Little Rock.

34

Barry Goldberg, American

33

Joe Sagula, North Carolina

Beth Launiere, Utah

32

Mary Wise, Florida

31

Dave Rubio, Arizona

29

Joanne Persico, St. John’s

Jennifer Weiss, Harvard

28

Travis Hudson, Western Kentucky

27

Theresa Garlacy, Bryant

25

Ray Bechard, Kansas

Mike Jordan, NM State

24

Sam Atoa, Utah Valley

Jolene Nagel, Duke

Steve Opperman, Duquesne

David Schwepker, Murray State

23

Sharon Clark, Butler

John Cook, Nebraska

Chris Lamb, Wichita State

Bobbi Peterson, Northern Iowa

Margot Royer-Johnson, Providence

Linda Sagnelli, Central Connecticut

Chuck Voss, Cleveland State

Michelle Young, Furman

22

Jerritt Elliott, Texas

21

Carin Avery, Valparaiso

Jennifer Petrie, San Diego

Rose Washington, Jackson State,

20

Erin Appleman, Yale

Kirsten Bernthal Booth, Creighton

Jaime Gordon, Morehead State

Brandon Rosenthal, Lipscomb

Mary Tendler, Elon

Dave Shondell, Purdue

19

Genny Volpe, Rice

18

Rob Browning, Saint Mary’s

Christy Johnson-Lynch, Iowa State

Colleen Munson, Western Michigan

Lyndsey Oates, Northern Colorado

Craig Skinner, Kentucky

17

Susie Johnson, Milwaukee

16

Ryan Baker, Colgate

Jason Kepner, College of Charleston

Alma Kovaci Lee, Army

Rob Machan, Sacred Heart

Michael Seeman, Portland State

Josh Steinbach, Villanova

15

Todd Dagenais, UCF

Chris Poole, Florida State

Ruben Volta, Sacramento State