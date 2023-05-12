John Speraw has a few days off, a rare time for the coach who is transitioning from his job at UCLA to the USA national team.

UCLA just won the NCAA men’s title and now Speraw goes to Anaheim, where the USA will prepare for Volleyball Nations League and a busy summer.

In this Zoom video interview, Speraw recaps that UCLA victory and looks ahead to the 15 months before the 2024 Paris Olympics. We also have the 30-man USA VNL roster and schedule below:

The USA roster

Matt Anderson

Taylor Averill

Mason Briggs

Ethan Champlin

Micah Christenson

Kyle Dagostino

TJ DeFalco

Jordan Ewert

Kyle Ensing

Patrick Gasman

Jake Hanes

Max Holt

Quinn Isaacson

Thomas Jaeschke

Jeff Jendryk

Cody Kessel

Micah Ma’a

Kyle McCauley

Merrick McHenry

Tyler Mitchem

Garrett Muagututia

Jacob Pasteur

Aaron Russell

Kyle Russell

Francesco Sani

James Shaw

Erik Shoji

David Smith

Josh Tuaniga

Brett Wildman