John Speraw has a few days off, a rare time for the coach who is transitioning from his job at UCLA to the USA national team.
UCLA just won the NCAA men’s title and now Speraw goes to Anaheim, where the USA will prepare for Volleyball Nations League and a busy summer.
In this Zoom video interview, Speraw recaps that UCLA victory and looks ahead to the 15 months before the 2024 Paris Olympics. We also have the 30-man USA VNL roster and schedule below:
The USA roster
Matt Anderson
Taylor Averill
Mason Briggs
Ethan Champlin
Micah Christenson
Kyle Dagostino
TJ DeFalco
Jordan Ewert
Kyle Ensing
Patrick Gasman
Jake Hanes
Max Holt
Quinn Isaacson
Thomas Jaeschke
Jeff Jendryk
Cody Kessel
Micah Ma’a
Kyle McCauley
Merrick McHenry
Tyler Mitchem
Garrett Muagututia
Jacob Pasteur
Aaron Russell
Kyle Russell
Francesco Sani
James Shaw
Erik Shoji
David Smith
Josh Tuaniga
Brett Wildman
USA VNL schedule
at Ottawa, Canada
June 7 vs. Netherlands
June 8 vs. Italy
June 11 vs. Canada
June 11 vs. Brazil
at Rotterdam, Netherlands
June 20 vs. Serbia
June 21 vs. China
June 23 vs. Iran
June 24 vs. Poland
at Anaheim, CA
July 6 vs Cuba
July 8 vs. Argentina
July 9 vs. France
July 10 vs. Bulgaria
Finals
July 19-23, Gdansk, Poland