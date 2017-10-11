Video chat with Veronica Jones-Perry of No. 7 BYU

BYU junior outside hitter Veronica Jones-Perry credits a lot of her improvement to being more focused after getting married after her freshman year.

Her team is ranked No. 7 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll and is an unanimous No. 1 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll. The Cougars are 17-1 overall — their only loss was to Baylor in five in Hawai’i — and 6-0 in the West Coast Conference.

Jones-Perry, who is from a Salt Lake City suburb, is a 6-footer who leads BYU in kills (4.54 per set). She has a team-best 20 aces this season, and is also averaging 1.48 digs and .66 blocks per set. We caught up with her this week before BYU plays host to Portland on Thursday and Gonzaga on Saturday: