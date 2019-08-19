Video interview: Cincinnati’s Thompson back to school after incredible USA summer

Jordan Thompson had one heck of a summer for a college kid.

And really, what will the Cincinnati senior do for an encore?

She sat out 2017 recovering from Tommy John surgery, which she explains in this interview. Then in 2018, she led the NCAA in kills as the Bearcats went to the NCAA Tournament and won a first-round match. But she was just getting warmed up.

The 6-foot-4 outside hitter joined the USA national team, moved to the right side, and burst onto the international scene, coming up big in the Volleyball Nations League and then the Olympic qualifying tournament.

In the USA’s sweep of Argentina that clinched a bid to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Thompson led the team with a match-high 16 points on 13 kills on 35 attacks, two aces and a block.

Now she’s back in school and hoping Cincinnati does big things in her senior season: