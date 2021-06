When USA Volleyball coach Karch Kiraly announced his 12-player Olympic roster, it had eight players who are going to the Games for the first time. That includes libero Justine Wong-Orantes and middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu.

Wong-Orantes, from Cypress, California, played in college at Nebraska. Ogbogu, from Coppell, Texas, played at Texas. Both, of course, are thrilled:

