The interview was scheduled to talk about Karch Kiraly’s new book, authored with Don Patterson.

And we did talk about it. Chasing Greatness (A Guide to Unlocking Your Potential On and Off the Court) is well worth the read not only by volleyball fans — who will love many of the anecdotes related to the sport and its players — but also by anyone who simply wants to be and do better.

Kiraly, whose resume includes Olympic gold as an indoor player, beach player, and, in 2021, the coach of the USA women, has a lot to share about life and its lessons.

But Kiraly also shared with us that the leader of that team that won in Tokyo two summers ago, veteran Jordan Larson, has decided to return to the USA gym.

Some of her USA Volleyball teammates had given hints in the past few days and Larson herself confirmed on Instagram.

He also told us who would be in the setter pool with Jordyn Poulter out while recovering from knee surgery.

Patterson is a former editor of Volleyball magazine, works with Art of Coaching Volleyball, which printed Chasing Greatness, and is one of the most respected volleyball journalists anywhere:

Buy Chasing Greatness at The Art of Coaching Volleyball.