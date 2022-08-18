We visited with USA Volleyball women’s coach Karch Kiraly on Wednesday in this video interview as his team looks forward to a three-match series next week in Southern California against Türkiye.

There’s a lot going on as the USA prepares for the World Championships after what was almost a great summer, an 11-1 start in VNL before getting bounced in the quarterfinals. We talk about that, the development of so many young American players on the national team, the roster (he didn’t say), his health and much more.

