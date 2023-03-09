The AVCA announced Thursday that Kathy DeBoer will retire on June 30.

The AVCA emailed the following:

Kathy DeBoer will retire as the executive director of the American Volleyball Coaches Association on June 30, 2023. DeBoer took over the role in February 2006, and the AVCA moved its headquarters from Colorado Springs to Lexington, Kentucky, five months later.

“I see exciting times ahead for volleyball as well as challenges,” said DeBoer. “We’ve made a lot of progress on the participation front, which was my focus. We still lag on the exposure front, and this will take new leadership and fresh ideas.”

DeBoer has been a tireless advocate for the sport, working to create more opportunities for players and coaches. Her mantra for the AVCA—“Make Volleyball Matter”—has come to fruition in a number of ways across her 17 years as association’s executive director.

“The legacy of leadership is measured in the growth of those we serve. For nearly two decades, Kathy DeBoer has served the sport of volleyball and the AVCA with immense passion and persistence,” said Keegan Cook, president of the AVCA Board of Directors and head women’s volleyball coach at Minnesota. “In that time and under her guidance, the sport of volleyball has grown, and Kathy has inspired and supported countless leaders within the game.”

Of note from the AVCA that during DeBoer’s tenure:

— The AVCA saw membership increase from 3,200 in 2006 to a peak of 8,800 in October 2022

— Grew convention attendance from 1,200 to just under 2,800, as well as increasing the vender showcase and amount of programming at the event

— Added partnerships with 21 state volleyball coaches association, 35 Regions of USA Volleyball, and with the Junior Volleyball Association

— Provided a $150,000 grant to First Point Volleyball Foundation as seed money to “fund the fundraising” for adding men’s college and high school boys volleyball programs. The number of college varsity programs has increased from 166 to 264 since the foundation was formed.

— Initiated the process for adding beach volleyball to the NCAA Emerging Sports list for women, which led to beach volleyball becoming an NCAA championship sport in 2016. In 2023, 180 schools have varsity beach teams, and the AVCA also has created the Men’s College Beach Alliance to provide support for men’s beach programs.

— Created/managed the first four collegiate women’s beach championships (2012-15), the AVCA Small College Beach Championship (launched in 2018), and the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships (first held in 2022).