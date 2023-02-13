Recruiting season begins this weekend and we’ll be in Kansas City for Triple Crown NIT, where most NCAA Division I college volleyball coaches, out on the road for the first time in 2023, will be in attendance.

One of them is Penn State’s Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who had a great first season as the head coach at her alma mater. Penn State finished 26-8 in 2022, 13-7 in the Big Ten, and lost to league rival Wisconsin in five in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions were buoyed by some tremendous incoming transfers and that trend has continued.

We also talked with Schumacher-Cawley about those transfers, scheduling, being a mom and getting to watch her daughters play club, and what to do in nice weather in her beloved Chicago. And, as an aside, we didn’t even mention Michigan transfer Jess Mruzik, which we both realized and laughed about after the interview was over. But we certainly did talk about incoming Ohio State setter Mac Podraza: