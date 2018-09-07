UK setter Lilley ready for next step as Wildcats play at Texas

By Megan Kaplon -
0
Madison Lilley-Kentucky-UK-Wildcats
Madison Lilley leads the Wildcats from the setter position/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

There’s another great pre-conference match-up Friday when No. 16 Kentucky plays at No. 6 Texas and it’s a tremendous opportunity for UK sophomore setter Madison Lilley to cement her place in the national spotlight.
“Madison is a complete player,” Kentucky coach Craig Skinner said. “She obviously is a great setter and has proven that already in her career. She can execute every facet of the game. She also knows and understands what her weaknesses are and always wants to make them better.”
Read all about Lilley and her Kentucky team:
