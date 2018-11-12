Some castor oil, a new baby, now Kim DiCello preparing for 2019

Kim DiCello has some fun stories about 2017, a year she and partner Emily Stockman did really well on the pro-beach tour — while DiCello was pregnant.

Luca was born this past June and DiCello unexpectedly was back in action in October, partnering with Irene Pollock in an FIVB event.

DiCello is not sure what 2019 holds, but she’s glad not to be taking any castor oil and is training hard to be the best player she can be.