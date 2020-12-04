Another — yes, another — NCAA beach season looms large for LSU’s Kloth, Nuss

When the season ended last spring, LSU was ranked No. 1 in NCAA beach volleyball. Taryn Kloth, the indoor All-American at Creighton who transferred to LSU who went undefeated in 2020, and Kristen Nuss, regarded as one of the best defenders in the college game, were both seniors.

They had to decide what to do, which included coming back to LSU for another senior season. Kloth, a graduate student, could already be playing pro indoors overseas and Nuss could have an eye on the pro beach circuit. But both will be Tigers again in 2020.

They’ve played together in tournaments this summer and have not lost, including an AVP Next tournament in Atlantic City. We talk about how they ended up where they are and thoughts about returning: