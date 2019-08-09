Walsh Jennings and longtime coach Marcio Sicoli part ways

After more than 10 years, Kerri Walsh Jennings has split from her longtime coach, Marcio Sicoli.

She has not yet announced a new coach.

“Marcio and I had an amazing run together and we part ways extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past 10 years,” Walsh Jennings said.

“We take our next steps with the utmost respect for one another and I’ll always be grateful for the epic journey we had together.”

Sicoli coached Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor when they won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He coached her again when she and April Ross won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

He was a longtime assistant at Pepperdine University before taking over as head coach in 2019 when the legendary Nina Matthies retired.

Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat will compete in next week’s four-star FIVB World Tour Moscow event.

The pair are currently ranked fifth overall in the Olympic Qualification rankings, second among Americans with 6,540 points after 14 events.

Alix Klineman and Ross lead the Americans, ranked third with 8,160 points in 11 events.