Kerri Walsh Jennings announces plans for website, beach tournaments

Kerri Walsh Jennings planned to make her announcements Thursday morning on Today with Megyn Kelly, the NBC network’s morning TV show. Instead, it came while she talked to her phone on Facebook while riding to the airport in New York.

Walsh Jennings, the most-decorated beach-volleyball player in history, said she and husband Casey Jennings will launch a health-and-wellness enhancing website, Platform 1440 (p1440.com). The name notes the number of minutes in a day.

Their venture will also include a number of beach tournaments and Walsh Jennings said her season will run from July through June. The first will be September 7-9 in Chicago, she said, with others in 2018 in San Jose, San Diego and Huntington Beach. She also said she hopes to expand to eight tournaments in 2019.

Dave Mays, p1440.com managing partner, said the locations in 2019 will hopefully include Hawai’i, Texas (either Dallas or Houston), Miami, and Las Vegas.

“My ambition would be to service the South and the Midwest and work our way East,” Mays told VBM on Friday. “I say that due to what I’ve been told, read, and otherwise understand the popularity of the sport could be. If we got to Boston, Jersey, and New York in the summer months, that would be a dream come true.”

The first event comes on the heels of AVP Chicago, which is August 30-September 2, the final event of its season. The AVP does not allow players who compete on its tour to play in other domestic events. Acrimony — including a lawsuit — between Walsh Jennings and the AVP is well documented; she skipped the AVP last season but then hurt her shoulder playing FIVB in Europe and has been recovering since.

“We’re working around FIVB four- and five-star events and we’re working around AVP events,” Mays said. “That’s a heavy North American summer.”

Mays said they’ll announce exact dates and prize money before July 1.

Walsh Jennings, 39, won Olympics gold three times with Misti May and then in 2016 took bronze with former partner April Ross. The former indoors star at Stanford is a brand unto herself, with multiple sponsorships, and has said she plans to continue in the sand with an eye on playing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. She had shoulder surgery last summer and has yet to play since.

“I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t play at our events, presuming that the dates don’t conflict,” Mays said. “Our events are open to the best players and anyone in the world to compete at the highest level.”

Worth noting from Walsh Jennings’ announcement is that in her tournaments pairs will not be restricted to playing with countrymen.

“The AVP’s going to do their thing, the FIVB is the FIVB, the pathway to the Olympics, but eight weekends a year is not enough. We’re going to add to it, we’re going to add to it in a different way. We’re going to help build a digital community that has the tide that rises and lifts all boats, including the AVP,” Mays said.

“Our ambition is for the players to get better at their craft to become better on a worldwide stage, and I think personally that our representation at the Olympics is potentially under threat if we don’t improve and win continually at these five-star FIVB events. If the world is getting better on a relative basis, then that means that we’re getting worse on a relative basis, and we don’t want that.”

Walsh Jennings explained her website and tour on Facebook.

“I took advantage of my drive to the airport to give the download on P1440,” Walsh wrote on her Facebook page. ” Our segment on Megyn Kelly TODAY show was cut short, as it should have been, due to the tragedy in Florida.”

Here is her 27-minute talk:

Posted by Kerri Walsh on Thursday, February 15, 2018

On the Twitter account @platform1440, it says, “p1440 is an event series encompassing a professional beach volleyball tournament, personal development experiences, a music festival and a health & wellness village, mirrored by a powerful digital community that will provide inspiration and resources to live life fully.”