The NCAA volleyball season starts Friday and we kick things off with our first video roundtable of the summer.

It’s a really fun and insightful talk with Utah coach Beth Launiere, starting her 33rd year, first-year Southern Miss coach Jenny Hazelwood, the Big Ten Network’s Emily Ehman, and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog.

Emily and Lee will be on the Zooms every week and we’ll be rotating in our coaching and media friends along the way: