USA setter Lauren Carlini having a blast as she enjoys living, eating, playing in Turkey

She had a fantastic NCAA volleyball career at Wisconsin and since then Lauren Carlini has quickly become a USA national-setter and this season is playing in Turkey.

Carlini played her first two years in Italy, last season in Russia, and now she is in Istanbul, where she said, “Turkey is my favorite place so far.”

We caught up with her Monday and she shared how much fun it is to live and play internationally all that goes with it. Carlini also talks about what it was like to deal with the postponement of the Olympics.