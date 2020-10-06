USA setter Lauren Carlini having a blast as she enjoys living, eating, playing in Turkey

By
Rob Espero
-
0
132
Lauren Carlini 10/6/2020-USA Olympic postponement 3/26/2020-Lauren Carlini-Dinamo Moscow
Lauren Carlini setting for Dinamo Moscow in the Russia Super League last season

She had a fantastic NCAA volleyball career at Wisconsin and since then Lauren Carlini has quickly become a USA national-setter and this season is playing in Turkey.

Carlini played her first two years in Italy, last season in Russia, and now she is in Istanbul, where she said, “Turkey is my favorite place so far.”

We caught up with her Monday and she shared how much fun it is to live and play internationally all that goes with it. Carlini also talks about what it was like to deal with the postponement of the Olympics.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here