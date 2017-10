Tenth-ranked University of Kentucky is 12-2 overall, 3-0 in the SEC.

One big reason why is sophomore outside Leah Edmond, who is averaging 4.26 kills per set while hitting .324. She’s also averaging 1.86 digs, more than half a block per set and has 16 aces this season.

Edmond is from Lexington and thrilled to be enjoying such success at her hometown university:

Kentucky plays host to Alabama on Friday and Auburn on Saturday in SEC play.