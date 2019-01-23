No surprise that talented, experienced Long Beach men the favorite to repeat

By Ed Chan -
0
Long Beach men's volleyball-Josh Tuaniga
Long Beach State's Josh Tuaniga sets as his team prepares fort he set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

The Long Beach State men haven’t missed a beat since winning the 2018 NCAA title. The Beach is loaded with talent, experience and drive. And that’s why Long Beach is an unanimous No. 1 behind returning starters DeFalco, Tuaniga, Ensing, Amado, Andersen, Molina.
What’s more, this year’s NCAA Championships are in the Pyramid on the Long Beach State campus.
