Long Beach State coach Alan Knipe gushes when he talks about junior middle blocker Simon Torwie. While most of the nation recognizes the 6-foot-10 native of Spain for his blocking — he led the nation with 1.60 per set — Knipe likes to point out all of the other things Torwie does well.

They all were on display in the latter stages of the fourth set against Grand Canyon in their 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 NCAA Tournament victory Tuesday at George Mason.

With the score knotted 20-20 after a video review ruled Torwie touched a GCU kill attempt before it landed out of bounds, he had two kills, an ace and a dig as The Beach scored five of the final eight points to hold off GCU, 25-23, and earn a four-set victory.

Long Beach (21-4) advances to play top-seeded UCLA (29-2) in Thursday’s first semifinal at 5 p.m. Eastern. In February, UCLA defeated Long Beach State twice at Pauley Pavilion, 3-0 and 3-1.

The other semifinal will be Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and feature No. 2 Hawaii (28-2) against the winner of the later Tuesday match between Ohio State and Penn State.

After the call on Torwie that tied the fourth set, he put down a vicious kill — his ninth of the match — to put The Beach up 21-20. A Camden Gianni kill pulled the Lopes even again, but Torwie responded with his 10th kill to put Long Beach up 22-21.

On the ensuing rally, Torwie lunged for a dig to keep the point alive, and Sotiris Siapanis gave Beach a two-point cushion with a dink over the net. Torwie wasn’t done. On the next point, he served an ace to the feet of Christian Janke to give Long Beach a 24-21 lead.

Kills by Gianni and Janke brought Grand Canyon to 24-23, but a slick tip by Siapanis ended the Lopes’ first visit to the NCAA Tournament.

Torwie finished with 10 kills on 11 swings — with no errors — to hit .909 to go with eight blocks, two aces and two digs.

If the country learned Torwie was more than just a tall dude who sticks up his hands to swat opposing kill attempts, it also learned Grand Canyon belonged in the tournament.

A neophyte program in Division I, the Lopes (20-8) consistently were ranked among the top six or seven teams all season. Still, there had to have been those who wondered if GCU of the MPSF was deserving of an at-large bid.

Surely a team such as UC Irvine, which knocked Long Beach out of the Big West postseason, or Stanford, which reached the MPSF semifinal might be just as — if not more — deserving.

But the Lopes proved time and again that they weren’t going to go down without a fight, not even against a program with the pedigree of Long Beach. Looking to be on the verge of being blown out in the first set, GCU used a 5-0 run to erase an 11-6 deficit.

With the first set at 20-20, Grand Canyon got a pair of kills from Jackson Hickman, one from Gianni and one from middle blocker Rico Wardlow to earn a 25-22 victory.

Gianni paced three Lopes with double figures in kills (18). Hickman had 13 and Janke 10. Wardlow contributed nine (.615) and four block assists. Nicholas Slight, who has competed against Beach setter Aidan Knipe since the two were teenagers, had 49 assists.

Long Beach bounced back in a big way in the second set, winning 25-17. The Beach took advantage of 13 total errors by Grand Canyon to even the match.

The third set also went to Long Beach State, 25-22. Junior opposite Clarke Godbold was leading the charge for Long Beach up to that point, with 12 kills through the third set. Torwie had seven blocks.

For Long Beach State, Godbold finished with 13 kills and Siapanis and Olivier had 12 each. Aidan Knipe had 48 assists. Olivier added 10 digs and Mason Briggs had a match-high 13 digs.

GCU led in the early stages of the fourth set, going up 4-1 and 8-5. Long Beach grabbed the lead at 12-11, and the teams went back and forth until, at 20-20, Torwie took over.