Louisville’s Dilfer, DeBeer, Jones talk about the No. 1 Cardinals’ magical season

Top-ranked Louisville is not only the lone unbeaten team in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, the Cardinals have clinched the ACC title and stand 26-0 overall, 16-0 in the conference.

As the regular season concludes — Louisville plays at No. 3 Pittsburgh on Wednesday and is home against Notre Dame on Friday — we caught with graduate-student setter Tori Dilfer, who comes from a volleyball family; sophomore outside Anna DeBeer, a local product; and Jamaican junior right side Aiko Jones, the “mom” of the team.”

Emily Ehman, a former Northwestern player and regular contributor to VolleyballMag.com, is a Big Ten Network analyst.