ACC rules in Louisville as Cardinals sweep Florida, Georgia Tech sweeps Ohio State

Thursday was a great day for the ACC in Louisville.

First, top-seeded and unbeaten Louisville improved to 31-0 with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of No. 16 Florida.

Then No. 8 seed Georgia Tech knocked out No. 9 Ohio State with a surprising 25-22, 26-24, 25-21 sweep.

Now Louisville and Tech will play Saturday for a spot in the national semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

Louisville hit .341. Anna DeBeer led with 13 kills as she hit .321 and added an assist, an ace, a block, and a dig. Anna Stevenson had nine kills with two errors in 15 attacks and four blocks, one solo. Amaya Tillman had seven kills with one error in nine attacks and three blocks. Tori Dilfer had three kills in five errorless tries, 32 assists, two aces, six digs and four blocks, two solo.

“It was an amazing atmosphere. I didn’t know what to expect with the 1 o’clock match, but the fans were awesome,” Coach Dani Busboom Kelly of Louisville said after her team played in Freedom Hall for the first time this season.

“You could feel the energy, and I was so impressed with this team. I have been impressed all year, but I continue to be impressed with our poise, mindset and confidence. It never falters.”

Florida, which finished third in the SEC, hit .081 and finished 22-9. Sofia Victoria, making the most of playing in the tournament after leading attacker T’Ara Caesar left the team, had 13 kills but hit .088; she added two assists and five digs. Thayer Hall had seven kills but hit .080 and had a block and six digs. Marlie Monserez had four kills in eight errorless attempts, 20 assists, an ace, three blocks, and three digs

“Congratulations to Louisville, I think they played a very clean match,” Coach Mary Wise of Florida said. “Certainly, their offense was significantly better than our offense today. Wish them the very best of luck going forward.”

Georgia Tech is 26-5 after overpowering Ohio State and has advanced to a regional final for the first time since 2003.

Mariana Brambilla led with 18 kills, hit .444 with just two errors in 36 attacks and added 18 digs and a block. Julia Bergmann had 10 kills but hit .054 and had an ace, seven digs, and a block. Bianca Bertolino and Erin Moss had eight kills each. Matti McKissock had a kill, 42 assists, an ace, a dig and a block.

The Big Ten’s Ohio State hit .142 and finished 27-6. Vanja Bukilic and Emily Londot had nine kills each, and Gabby Gonzales eight. Londot also had seven digs and two blocks. Mac Podraza had a kill, 30 assists, seven digs, and two blocks.

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

We are happy to provide free content for our readers, and we hope you appreciate all of our coverage. You can help keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member. Memberships start as low as $10: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/