Louisville’s Busboom Kelly, Illinois’ Tamas shine as first-year head coaches

Former Nebraska assistants Dani Busboom Kelly and Chris Tamas are enjoying tremendous seasons as first-year head coaches, Busboom Kelly at Louisville and Tamas at Illinois.

The are understandably proud of their respective teams and look forward to the NCAA Tournament.

Busboom’s team tied for the ACC title: “ We won it, so it’s pretty crazy.”

Tamas and Illinois finished a surprising sixth in the Big Ten: “The team was hungry.”



