LOVB starts its pro women’s volleyball league in November 2024.

Pro Volleyball Federation gets underway in February 2024.

Both are signing and stockpiling players.

LOVB (League One Volleyball) announced Monday that it has signed some big-time players and added a franchise.

Pro Volleyball has signings and also named the coach of its San Diego team.

First LOVB.

LOVB said it has signed Jordan Thompson, Micha Hancock, Carli Lloyd, Jordyn Poulter and Lauren Carlini. Previously the league signed Kelsey Robinson Cook, Haleigh Washington and Justine Wong-Orantes. Thompson, Hancock, Poulter, Cook, Washington and Wong-Orantes were all members of the USA team that won gold in the Tokyo Olympics. Lloyd was a 2016 USA Olympian and Carlini was a 2021 Olympic alternate.

LOVB also announced that it will have a franchise in Salt Lake City. Previously it announced teams in Madison, Wisconsin, Houston and Atlanta.

LOVB, which intends to tie in its girls clubs to its pros, noted that is has a strong presence in the USA Volleyball InterMountain Region. It owns Club V, which has 75 teams and also has Club 801 and its 32 teams.

Click here for more on LOVB.

Pro Volleyball Federation also has a team in Atlanta and last week it announced a few signings, including Leah Edmond, Ali Bastianelli and Grace Cleveland. The franchise has since added names NCAA fans will know well, including Tori Dilfer Stringer, Kylie Pickrell, Marlie Monserez, Alli Stumler-Linnehan, Shelly Stafford, Morgan Hentz and Polina Shemanova.

The Grand Rapids team added Claire Chaussee, Emiliya Dimitrova, Camila Gomez-Hernandez, Marin Grote and Holly Toliver.

The Omaha team signed Sydney Hilley and Gina Mancuso-Prososki.

Columbus has Jenna Rosenthal, who has been a PVF spokesperson, and Raymariely Santos.

San Diego signed August Raskie.

San Diego also announced Monday its coach will be three-time Olympian and two-time silver medalist Tayyiba Haneef-Park. She was an assistant at Oregon last season.

Click here for more on PVF.