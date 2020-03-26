End of the LSU beach season: “I still cry about it,” as Tigers figure out next move

Rob Espero did a video chat with LSU beach players Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope, interviewing the Tigers about how they found out and are dealing with the end of their season.

After all, LSU was ranked No. 1 in the AVCA beach volleyball poll. Will the older players stay or return? Can LSU replicate what was an incredible season?

Nuss, in the upper right, is from New Orleans and the senior was considered among the best players in the country. She said she was in Costco when she found out the season was canceled and joked that she may never be able to shop in that store again.

“Heartbreak set in,” Nuss said.

Kloth, a South Dakotan and graduate transfer from Creighton, is in the upper left and just completed her second spring in Baton Rouge. She, too, was shopping with fellow graduate students Jess Schaben and Toni Rodriguez.

“All three of us just huddled together and cried in each other’s arms,” Kloth said.

And Rasnick-Pope, a sophomore from Dallas, in the lower left, is optimistic that some of LSU six players who were either seniors or grad students will be back: “It gives me hope that we can have the best people ever lead us another year if they decide to.”