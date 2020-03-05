LSU beach volleyball coach Russell Brock on Sports 225 TV show

TV and volleyball serendipity:

LSU beach volleyball coach Russell Brock was my guest this week on my Baton Rouge TV show, Sports 225. He was a perfect fit for the weekly half-hour show, because LSU is now No. 1 in the nation in beach volleyball, and he’s a great guest.

But it was the first time when I could take the show and then put it here on VolleyballMag.com and that’s pretty exciting.

This version is without the commercials and we cover a lot of ground about how Brock and LSU got to this point and, of course, quite a bit about his Tigers: