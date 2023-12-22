Madisen Skinner of Texas is the VolleyballMag.com national player of the year

NCAA Women Lee Feinswog

For the past two years, our VolleyballMag.com national player of the year was Logan Eggleston of Texas. This year the honor stays in Austin with Texas junior outside hitter Madisen Skinner, who just won her third — third! NCAA volleyball championship.

Skinner, who won a title as a freshman with Kentucky and then last year at Texas, was the Big 12 player of the year and then really turned it on in the NCAA Tournament.

In six NCAA matches, Skinner, a 6-2 product of Katy, Texas, totaled 125 kills (20.8/match).

In the national semifinals against Wisconsin, she had 18 kills, an assist, six aces and nine digs. Then in the championship-match sweep of Nebraska, Skinner had 16 more kills, two aces, five digs and a solo block. For the season, she had a Big 12-leading 547 kills — 203 more than she had in 2022 — averaging 4.8/set and added 46 aces. She also averaged 1.96 digs/set.

Skinner, of course, is a first-team All-American. Click here for that story and complete list of our four teams and honorable mentions.

Two days after the NCAA final, she went to visit her sister, Avery, who plays professionally in Chieri, Italy. We caught up with her by Zoom on Friday:

