How much fun was last weekend’s 57th annual Charlie Saikley 6-Man beach volleyball tournament in Manhattan Beach?

“Players thank me because this is their Christmas,” said tournament director J.P. Saikley.

“For a lot of guys, this is the best weekend of the year. Everybody gets together from around the country, everybody knows everybody, and get to see each other the same weekend of the year.”

And indeed, it is an impressive assemblage of talent from USA national teamers like TJ DeFalco and Paul Lotman, to AVP stars Casey Patterson, Sara Hughes, and Ed Ratledge, and college stars like UCLA’s Oliver Martin and UC Santa Barbara’s Corey Chavers.

The Masters division is a Who’s Who of volleyball, sprinkled with names like Tim Hovland, Mike Dodd, Doug Partie, Steve Timmons and Bob Samuelson.

Of course, it’s always a better Christmas for the privileged few, as Spyder/Res Ipsa (Men’s Open), ABX (Women’s Open), Wrestlers (Men’s Masters 40+), Team Lole (Women’s Masters 35+), and Raymond Construction (Men’s Masters 50+) won the coveted 2019 medals as well as bragging rights for the next 364 days. Results are below.

This year Spyder/Res Ipsa, stacked with Patterson, Ratledge, DeFalco, Kris Johnson, Jaylen Reyes got the repeat win over Lyon Stahl, who countered with a college-all-star lineup of Martin, USC’s Andy Benesh and UC Irvine’s Michael Saeta among others.

The win was Spyder’s third in the last four years. Res Ipsa, a shortened legal term for res ipsa loquitor, or “to speak for itself”, is sponsored by James Kjar of the law offices of Kjar, McKenna and Stockalper.

“I have two requirements for my team,” Kjar said. “The first one is the most important, you have to be a good guy. The second one is you have to be a good player. The reason we won is because we have such a strong bond of friendship and camaraderie. And every one of these guys is a national and world class player, they’re very unselfish and all they want to do is win.

“It’s our favorite three days of the year that we get to spend with each other.”

If you’ve attended the 6-Man, you know that the top teams resemble small cities, with huge rosters to accommodate the demands of a two-day double-elimination tournament, plus plenty of hangers-on that are primarily there for the party and celebrations.

Saikley — the son of long-time Manhattan Beach tournament director Charlie Saikley, known as the “Godfather of Beach Volleyball” — has continued the traditions.

But for Kjar, a few players stood out.

“Casey Patterson, because he’s an island of serenity in a sea of chaos. Kris Johnson was our monster in the middle, but you can’t say enough about TJ DeFalco, there’s a reason he was college player of the year twice. Not only can he hit the ball hard, he has incredible finesse. He has digs, I saw him block, he does everything that you can possibly ask from any player.”

Kjar has sponsored this team for ten years.

“I’ve been around volleyball my whole life, it’s truly the culmination of a lifelong dream. I so enjoy being around these world-class athletes for three days every year, they come together from all parts of the country with one goal in mind, and that’s to win the 6-man.”

On the women’s side, perennial runner-up ABX, better known under former sponsor Rockstar Energy, broke through to defeat SOHO Yoga in a double final, 13-15, 11-8.

“We always say that we’re number two,” said team captain Erica Dillard. “We like to get to the finals, we’ve had a few second-place finishes, a few fifth place finishes, but it’s been a while since we won it all.”

The core of ABX are a small group of veterans like Kashi Walmer, Dillard, and Angela Lewis, a South Bay contingent that have been friends for over ten years.

“We’ve been around this game for many years and years,” Dillard said, “and our job is to bring in the young kids to side out for us.”

Those kids included setters August Raskie of Oregon, Nebraska and USA national team member Justine Wong-Orantes, and AVP beach standouts Bree Scarbrough and Zana Muno.

In the Master’s divisions, team Wrestlers outgrappled Birdwell for its second consecutive championship in the 40+ division. Team Lole again dominated the Women’s 35+, a team of former pros that has won the event six of the last seven years. Raymond Construction outlasted Good Stuff in the Men’s Masters 50+ division.

Men’s Open

1. Spyder/Res Ipsa

2. Lyon Stahl

3. Soho Yoga

4. 12th Street

5. Team Wood

5. Moonlight Vice

7. Whalers

7. Simmzy’s

9. Area Litty One

9. Rage All Night

9. Maui & Sons

9. Godstuff

13. Slunky Butt Lovin

13. Yewsa

13. Team Goats

13. Van O Dudes

Women’s Open

1. Team ABX

2. SOHO Yoga

3. Pink Party

4. Paradise Bowls

5. Pau Maui

5. Birdwell

7. Horny Unicorny

7. Dad Bods

9. Tag Time

9. Team Mile High

9. Neon Nation

9. Fanta Sea

13. Struck by Whitening

13. Let’s Get Physical

13. Victoria Slunkets

13. Party Animals

Men’s Masters 40+

1. Wrestlers

2. Birdwell

3. Century Club Two Six

4. Smack

5. Visible Supply

5. Van O Dudes

7. Crux 900

7. Tag Time

Men’s Masters 50+

1. Raymond Construction

2. Goodstuff

3. Hippies 2

3. Al’s New York Cafe

