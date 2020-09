After stepping in as the Hokies’ new head coach just last January, Marci Byers will lead Virginia Tech to its home opener this Thursday against The Citadel.

Byers, a former Virginia Union player who took over after a strong run as the coach at Radford (another Virginia school in the Big South), shares her thoughts on the new VT team, being one of few black female head coaches in the Power 5, her experience stepping in as an ACC coach right when things shut down, and more.

Emily Ehman was a libero for Northwestern. As a walk-on, she described her role as “bench mob captain” until injuries plagued the team her senior year, which allowed Ehman significant playing time in 2019. Follow her at @emilyehman on Instagram