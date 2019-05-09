Every reason to think Maryland will continue upward trend in 2019

On one hand, Adam Hughes was named the head coach of a Big Ten team when Steve Aird surprisingly left for Indiana.

But on the other, the Maryland squad he inherited saw four players transfer and everyone of them would go on to play in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

And yet there the Terps were at last season’s end, one of the four teams left out of the NCAA bracket, after finishing 18-14 overall, 9-11 in the Big Ten. The nine victories in the league were the most in program history. Not bad for a team picked to finish 13th out of 14 in the B1G.