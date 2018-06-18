Matt Anderson assesses USA’s VNL play, looks ahead to rest of summer

VolleyballMag.com’s Rob Espero caught up with Matt Anderson on Sunday night after the USA recorded its third sweep in three nights in the Volleyball Nations League, this one a 29-27, 25-20, 26-24 tough victory over Iran.

Anderson, the veteran right side, led the USA in that match with 13 kills, three aces and two blocks. He joined the team late because his Russian team, Zenit Kazan — for which he plays outside hitter — won the CEV Champions League title.

This is an audio interview with video highlights, many of Anderson, taken by Espero: